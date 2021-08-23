Launch of Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge completes Opposition slate of candidates for upcoming Nevis Island Elections

PRESS RELEASE (August 23, 2021) — Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge has been officially launched as the NRP’s candidate to contest the Nevis 4 seat (St. James’ Parish) for the upcoming local elections following an impressive candidacy launch in Newcastle Village on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge was showered with words of high commendation by her son Mr. Kajay Hodge, colleagues, past and present NRP candidates, and former political leaders from home and across the region including Mr. John P. de Jongh Jr. former Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI). Mr. de Jongh attributed the successful completion of many development projects in the USVI to Dr. Daniel-Hodge. “There is no doubt in my mind that for the people of Nevis if you want a committed leader that is dedicated to your future, Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge is the right leader,” Mr. de Jongh said.

Lack of economic opportunity and unemployment, poor fiscal management, accountability, and transparency in government were some of the issues Dr. Daniel-Hodge said an NRP administration will tackle to better serve the people of Nevis.

The established businesswoman and environmentalist told citizens and residents tuned in via the radio, viewing virtually and those in attendance to “imagine a Nevis with an NRP government where there is continuity of projects for the benefit of all people. Imagine a Nevis where large projects are negotiated and successfully implemented to create equal employment opportunities for the residents of Nevis”. Dr. Daniel-Hodge, daughter of Sir Dr. Simeon Daniel, assured listeners that the people of St. James’ Parish and Nevis will get full representation from her as their voice in parliament.

“When you vote for a representative you expect them to work for you full time because if you gave half x you would get a spoiled and rejected ballot so when you give your full x you deserve full representation. If you are only getting half-time representation, then just like half x, that representation would be rejected. I am here tonight because I want to give to the people of St. James and Nevis 100% representation,” Dr. Daniel-Hodge said, adding that “you deserve to have a representative who respects and values your concerns, who appreciates the value of St. James and can capitalize on all that St. James has to offer to create a better standard of living for you.”

Ringing endorsements also come in from Mr. Almondo ‘Rocky’ Liburd, former President of the U.S. Virgin Islands Legislature, successful Nevisian businessman Mr. Rawlinson Isaac, colleague and friend Dr. Lauritz Mills, an economic consultant, former NRP leaders such as Mr. E. Robelto Hector and former Premier of Nevis Mr. Joseph Parry. “We have a new team of four women and one man, a team led by the daughter of Sir Dr. Simeon Daniel. I endorse Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge as the new leader of the Nevis Reformation Party who can take this country into the 21st century. A period of prosperity where we have respect for all,” the former Nevis premier said.

Deputy Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party, the Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds is the current Member of Parliament for Nevis 5 (St. Thomas’ Parish) and will seek to retain that seat. Communication Specialist Ms. Jaedee Caines will vie for the Nevis 1 seat (St. Paul’s Parish). Veterinarian and agriculturalist Dr. Patricia Bartlette will contest the Nevis 2 seat (St. John’s Parish) and sports commentator and former educator Mr. Rohan Isles will contest the Nevis 3 seat (St. George’s Parish).