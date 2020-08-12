Lands at specially discounted prices to boost expansion of jobs in construction industry

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 11, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — The Team Unity Administration is all out to further boost the expansion of jobs in the construction industry, and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris announced on Tuesday August 11 that as an incentive, the government is willing to sell lands at specially discounted prices.

“In order to further boost the expansion of jobs in the construction industry, our government is willing to sell lands at specially discounted prices to facilitate entrepreneurship in the development of residential and commercial properties,” said Prime Minister Harris at his monthly Press Conference held at NEMA’s Conference Room in Lime Kiln.

The Honourable Prime Minister, who is also the Minister of Sustainable Development, and Constituency Empowerment, advised that property ownership is at the centre of government’s efforts to create a stronger and safer future “with our people securing a piece of the rock, solidifying their stake in our beautiful country and generating wealth in the land of their birth.”

Dr Harris lamented: “For too long our descendants were denied. Our generations deserve better, and we in government are committed to that stronger and safer future.”

The Press Conference was also headlined, at the head table, by Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, Minister of Tourism the Hon Lindsay Grant, Minister of Human Settlement the Hon Eugene Hamilton, and Minister Environment and Cooperatives the Hon Eric Evelyn.

Also present were Minister of Health, Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Minister of Education the Hon Jonel Powell, Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Labour, the Hon Wendy Phipps, and Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett.

Prime Minister Harris had earlier on informed the nation that the country’s construction sector continues with the build-out of several public sector projects, such as the Island Main Road Resurfacing Project, the Old Road Bay Rehabilitation Project, Fisheries Project at Old Road, and the Lodge/Ottley’s Multipurpose Centre.

“Residential construction continues, and the start of TDC’s Dewar’s middle-income project next month will add new impetus to the construction industry,” noted Prime Minister Harris.

He added: “Our first time homeowner programme has picked up again after a steep drop in April. This year’s applications have now exceeded last year’s figures for the year to date. We expect our residential construction sub-sector to remain buoyant. The Government $30 million Mortgage Financing Programme certainly is an important intervention.”

The government, further noted the Prime Minister, has incentivised the CBI real estate market, with a significant reduction in related stamp duty, now set at 2.5 per cent, and added that private sector investment in residential and commercial properties is being encouraged.