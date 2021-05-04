La Soufrière, St. Vincent SCIENTIFIC UPDATE – 03/05/21 6:00PM

Seismic activity at La Soufrière, St Vincent has remained low since the tremor associated with the explosion and ash on 22 April. In the last 24 hours, only a few long-period, hybrid and volcano-tectonic earthquakes were recorded and there was no further seismic tremor. The seismic network recorded signals from multiple lahars for a period of about six hours starting around 9 am. These lahars most likely took place in all the valleys around La Soufrière. The most intense lahars occurred between 11 am and 12 noon. Measurements of the Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) flux at La Soufrière were carried out with the help of the coastguard off the west coast yesterday. Measurements yielded an average SO2 flux of 1036 tons per day. The volcano continues to be in a state of unrest. Explosions with accompanying ashfall, of similar or larger magnitude to those that have already occurred can take place with little or no warning. The volcano is at alert level Red. Visit https://volcanoes.usgs.gov/volcanic_ash/resources.html for Global Ash Impact posters. These are the latest research-informed material for concise best practice information for critical infrastructure managers to effectively manage ash-producing volcanic eruptions. Visit the International Volcanic Hazard Health Network for volcanic ash information and resources:

Footage: Paul Cole – Plymouth University