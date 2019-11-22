KOI HOTEL ALREADY PROVIDING JOBS FOR CLOSE TO ONE HUNDRED PERSONS IN ST. KITTS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 15, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Persons in St. Kitts and Nevis are already reaping the benefits of a growing tourism sector, as close to one hundred individuals are now employed at the recently completed Koi Hotel at Frigate Bay.

KoiHotel, which had its soft opening on January 10, 2020, is a 102-room resort. It falls under the Hilton Curio Brand.

“This beautiful seaside property has provided employment for close to 100 persons already,” Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said at his Wednesday (January 15) press conference, while noting that “this number will increase as the hotel’s market profile strengthens.”

Additionally, work is continuing apace on phase 1 of Sea View Vista Hotel and according to Prime Minister Harris, T-LOFT at Wyndham and Ramada are expected to complete Phase 1 of their properties and open later this year.

“All these positive developments will provide good jobs for our people and strengthen St. Kitts and Nevis’ reputation as the most sought-after tourism destination. The strengthening of our tourism sector shows that international investors are also confident in our economy and the right direction our Federation is heading, and they want to be part of that journey,” said Dr. Harris.

Theprime minister stated that his Team Unity administration anticipates that over 1,000 persons will secure jobs in the hotel subsector during 2020.