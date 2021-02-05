King Balang registers first win in St. Kitts National Domino Association tournament

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 5, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Having lost five games in a row in the first round of the St. Kitts National Domino Association (SKNDA) tournament currently taking place at the New Town Community Centre, King Balang Domino Club turned the tide and won their first game on Thursday evening February 4.

The team which came up against Newcomers II Domino Club registered an empathic 26-12 win and in style having been the first team, out of the twelve teams taking part in the tournament, to register a win for the evening.

For King Balang, Vernon ‘Budgy’ Elliott and Yazid Francis won eight game and lost one, while Charles Morton and Julian ‘King Balang’ Morton won four games without blemish.

Match of the evening saw Los Fuertes del Domino beat Spartans Fig Tree Domino Club 26-24 in a nail-biter. It was closely followed, in terms of excitement generated, by the game where Newcomers I Domino Club edged out Eagle Claws Domino Club 26-22.

In other results of the evening, current points standing leaders Terminal Boyz Domino Club defeated Til Ah Marnin Domino Club 26-20, Latecomers Domino Club handed Poor Man Pocket Domino Club their second straight loss as they won 28-16, and Masters Domino Club beat Lodge Domino Club 26-20.

Points standing after six segments of play: Terminal Boyz 31 points; Masters 25 points; Poor Man Pocket 21 points; Latecomers 21 points; Newcomers I 21 points; Til Ah Marnin 16 points; Los Fuertes del Domino 16 points; Lodge 15 points; Newcomers II 5 points; Spartans Fig Tree 5 points; Eagle Claws 5 points; and King Balang 5 points.

The competition, which is sponsored by the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis – Platinum Sponsor, First Federal Credit Union, Best For Less Trading Ltd, The Craft House, and NAGICO Insurances, will continue on Sunday February 7 at the New Town Community Centre starting at 5:00 pm with the teams meeting in the seventh segment of play in the first round.

Order of play: King Balang will come up against Eagle Claws; Masters vs. Terminal Boyz; Spartans Fig Tree will face Til Ah Marnin; Los Fuertes del Domino vs. Latecomers; Poor Man Pocket vs. Lodge; and Newcomers I will battle it out with Newcomers II.