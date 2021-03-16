Key Benefits of St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship

(photo provided)

The beautiful island of St Kitts and Nevis is one of the several Caribbean countries offering investors citizenship.

Its citizenship by investment program is one of the oldest and has since helped thousands of people secure a second passport without going through the stressful immigration route.

While the program has similar benefits as most other programs from the Caribbean, it still stands out by offering unique advantages to its citizens.

These benefits set St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment apart from the rest and is a huge pull to investors. Here are some of the key benefits you’ll enjoy if you get Saint Kitts and Nevis Citizenship.

1. Access to the World

St Kitts and Nevis passport allows you to travel without a visa to 142 different countries including Schengen countries, Singapore and UK. You also enjoy extended visas to the USA and Canada.

These traveling benefits will save you time, stress, and money as you can go about your business without worrying about travel restrictions. Impromptu business and leisure travels will no longer be a nightmare with St Kitts and Nevis’s passport.

2. No Visit or Residency Requirements

Unlike some other programs, St Kitts and Nevis’s citizenship program does not require you to visit the country during the application process or live in the country for any number of days to keep your citizenship.

You can go about your business without worrying about losing your citizenship because you cannot visit the country. Its beaches and sunny weather will make it difficult for you to stay away for long.

3. No Personal Income Tax

Business people who are looking to maximize tax benefits offered by countries would find St Kitts and Nevis citizenship valuable as the country collects no personal income tax and no tax from income from outside the country.

This means better protection for your wealth and an opportunity to grow your business even further.

4. Passport for the Whole Family

St Kitts and Nevis citizenship program offers your family the opportunity to get passports when you’re applying for the program.

Dependent children under 25 years and dependent parents and grandparents over 55 years can apply for passports. The investment amount for the family is slightly larger than for individuals and you have to pay additional passport processing fees for each additional member.

5. Dual Citizenship and Confidentiality

St Kitts allows for dual citizenship and as such you do not need to renounce your first citizenship before you can take possession of your St Kitts and Nevis citizenship.

Holding two passports is always an advantage and St Kitts will not take that away from you. Its dual citizenship acceptance means it is not under any obligation to disclose your new passport to the country of your first citizenship.

Your citizenship application, assets, and all information in their possession are not shared with third parties as they practice full confidentiality for their investors.

6. Fast Approval Process

Your application takes very little time to be processed and if you pass every verification process, you should have your passport in 4 to 6 months.

The government has introduced a faster process that takes less than 60 days for approval and issuance of a passport. This fast-tracked process is especially important to people seeking a passport for an urgent matter.

You will have to pay additional fees to get into the fast track process.

7. Business Opportunities and a Chance to Reach New Markets

With the thriving tourism sector in St Kitts and Nevis, a passport offers you the opportunity to key into this business opportunity as a citizen rather than a foreign investor. This comes with many benefits including ease of doing business.

Obtaining a St Kitts and Nevis passport also opens your business to new opportunities in the Caribbean.

8. Smooth Application and Approval Process

The St Kitts government understands the need for a less stressful process of obtaining citizenship and has made its application and approval process hassle-free.

You do not need to have education or management experience to get St Kitts citizenship. You also do not need to have an interview or visit the country for your application. Everything can be done from your country of residence.

Lastly

These key benefits set St Kitts and Nevis apart from the other Caribbean countries offering similar packages.

Holding a St Kitts passport will open up a world of new possibilities for you.