Kenyan Ambassador pays courtesy call on St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador

Ambassador of Kenya, H.E. Gathoga Chege was received earlier today by the Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Verna Mills.

During the meeting, both Ambassadors discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.

On the bilateral level, the two spoke about opportunities for high level engagement between their respective Ministers of Foreign Affairs and the possibility of concluding several agreements which were previously negotiated.

On the multilateral front, discussions ensued around the need to grow partnership between CARICOM and Africa as well as to strengthen the work that started between the CARICOM and African Caucuses of Ambassadors in Havana. Ambassador Mills used the opportunity to inform Ambassador Chege that the Federal Parliament had convened yesterday and passed the bill on Caribbean Community and Africa Export-Import Bank (Agreement for the Establishment of a Partnership) Bill, 2023.