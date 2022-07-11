KENDALE LIBURD SPENDS HIS BIRTHDAY LEADING A SUCCESSFUL CONSTITUENCY 4 CLEAN-UP AS WORK CONTINUES TO RESTORE NUMBER 4

(Monday July 11th, 2022) On July 9, 2022, PLP – Peoples Labour Party Constituency 4 Representative Mr. Kendale Liburd spent his birthday leading a successful community clean-up initiative supported by a strong team of fellow PLP members and constituents. The People’s Labour Party (PLP) is about delivering for the people, and all candidates who are a part of the PM Harris-led ‘Dream Team’ are community champions in their own right.

“Today is a beautification day across Constituency 4, since it is my birthday I decided to give back to the people. And one of the things I have committed to is my desire and efforts to restore Constituency 4 and the only way we can restore Constituency 4 is by going out and doing what it takes. And that is why we are here in Middle Island today cleaning around the public bath area and also the water damn. We have another team in challengers at the Bloody Point historical site and then at another historical site on Wingfield Road in Old Road where we have the Caribe Rock drawing. We have another team in Gaudwin Ghaut and two teams in Halfway Tree,” said Mr. Liburd.

Delivering for the people of Challengers, Old Road, Verchilds, Middle Island, Conyers, Lamberts, Gadwin Ghaut, and Half Way Tree is something Mr. Kendale Liburd has a strong passion for, and his ongoing works display the attitude and commitment needed to truly restore Constituency 4. Beautification is key to renewing and enhancing the existing tourism product in an effort to create more local jobs within a vibrant constituency.

PLP Constituency 4-member Mr. Jovanie Pemberton spoke to “Doing a little cleaning here with Mr. Kendale Liburd as we clean-up the community. We are supporting PLP for a better future, and today is Mr. Liburd’s birthday so we are here to wish him a Happy Birthday in the best way. Number 4, Mr. Liburd will restore.”

Only the PLP has a strong team of candidates who are all fully committed to delivering a secure future for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis with a clear plan for their constituencies.

