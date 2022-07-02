KENDALE LIBURD FIT AND POISED TO BE THE NEXT PARLIAMENTARY REPRESENTATIVE OF THE COMMUNITY AND CONSTITUENCY #4 WHERE HE WAS BORN, RAISED AND LIVES

Kendale Liburd, the Peoples Labour Party Candidate for Constituency#4 has made a very strong case to be the next parliamentary representative for Constituency #4, a Constituency where he was born and raised and lives. Kendale made an impassioned and genuine case to be the representative of his community and Constituency of #4.

A huge crowd of excited, energised and enthusiastic constituents turned out to support one of their own in Kendale Liburd on June 20th as he offically launched his PEOPLES VISION CENTER for Constituency #4.

Liburd visibly overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love said “Here this evening I can see people from across the constituency. My family. My friends, my neighbours . People I have known all my life. People I have taught or gone to school with. People I have met canvassing. And people from every community from Challengers to New Guinea. The fact you’ve all shown up proves to everyone that 4 deserves more. And 4 wants more.”

The educator and National Football player shared his vision for a secure future for his community of Constituency #4. A community that made him what he is and a community he obviously has a deep love and passion for.

“I won’t hide. I won’t be absent. Because I’m a son of our soil, a native of our land, and a child of our community,” declared Kendale Liburd

A passionate Liburd said “Some people have said I am too passionate. To that I say, when we have had years of uncaring representation, my passion is just what we need. I am passionate about delivering what I know what our constituency needs. All my life I have walked our roads, lived in our homes, gone to our schools, played on our fields, supported our local businesses and worked in our community. And I teach in our community, at the old road community centre, just minutes from here. So, when I say I am passionate about helping every child in number 4 get the education they deserve – you can believe me. Because I am already at work, right here. But under our current representative we have been left behind. We must restore 4 so that we can have the secure future we deserve.”

Kendale Liburd , although a newcomer to the political scene has been making tremendous strides and has been polling consistently high with the most recent polls showing him ahead of both the incumbent and his other opponent. Kendale’s humble passion for his beloved community is no doubt resonating .