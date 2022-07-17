KENDALE LIBURD CONTINUES TO SHOW EXTRAORDINARY COMMITTMENT TO THE DEVELOPMEMT OF HIS HOMETOWN AND CONSTITUENCY AS HE LEADS YET ANOTHER COMMUNITY ENHANCEMENT ACTIVITY

(July 17th, 2022) “I am committed to the people of constituency 4” were some of the words echoed by the PLP candidate, Mr. Kendale Liburd who is contesting the 2022 general elections in St Christopher 4. On Saturday, July 16, 2022, Mr. Liburd and his team provided some needed enhancement to the bus stop in Conyers. Mr. Liburd is always passionate about developing the constituency and helping the people of number 4 as their concerns are not alien to him as he grew up and is still a resident of constituency 4. Mr. Liburd indicated that beautifying Constituency 4 remains one of his priorities as he has already demonstrated his commitment by beautifying a number of historical sites and public areas in the constituency including Bloody Point and several other bus stops. Mr. Liburd continues to organize this effort with the assistance of several volunteers as part of a greater effort to provide quality and effective representation to the people of constituency 4.