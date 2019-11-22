HEADLINES

Justice Patrick Thompson Jr. Assigned As St Kitts High Court Judge For Three Months

Posted on January 9, 2020 in St.Kitts-Nevis // 0 Comments

Last updated Jan 9, 2020

By: Chaïra Flanders

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 8, 2020 (ZIZ News): The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has announced that Justice Patrick Thompson Jr has been assigned to St Kitts and Nevis for the next three months.

The acting appointment of Mr. Patrick Thompson Jr to act as High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court is set for the period 11th January to 9th April 2020.

Meanwhile, His Lordship, the Hon. Justice Trevor Ward has been assigned to the Territory of the Virgin Islands from 11th January to 9th April 2020.

