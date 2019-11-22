Justice Patrick Thompson Jr. Assigned As St Kitts High Court Judge For Three Months
Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com
Last updated Jan 9, 2020
By: Chaïra Flanders
Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 8, 2020 (ZIZ News): The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court has announced that Justice Patrick Thompson Jr has been assigned to St Kitts and Nevis for the next three months.
The acting appointment of Mr. Patrick Thompson Jr to act as High Court Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court is set for the period 11th January to 9th April 2020.
Meanwhile, His Lordship, the Hon. Justice Trevor Ward has been assigned to the Territory of the Virgin Islands from 11th January to 9th April 2020.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.