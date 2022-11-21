JOSHUA OBADIAH PRIMARY WINS 2022 DEPT OF COOPERATIVES SCHOOL QUIZ CHAMPIONSHIP

(St. Kitts, Basseterre, November 15th 2022):

The Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary school emerged victorious as winner of the 4th annual St. Kitts -Nevis National Cooperative League sponsored Department of Cooperatives Primary School Quiz championship on Tuesday, 15th November 2022 at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Centre.

Joash Davis and Ajhannyae Stokes beat out their competition with a commendable total of 65 points.

Natalie Henry and Kadmiel Davis of the Immaculate Conception Catholic School placed second with a score of 56 points, while Xavier Payen and Liandre Liddie of the Beach Allen Primary school captured third place with a close 55 points.

The winning school received $1000. The teachers who assisted the students received $100 phone credit courtesy of FLOW, a $50 gift card courtesy of TDC and one gift card valued at $150, courtesy of the St. Kitts-Nevis Anguilla National Bank.

Each student received participation trophies, gift and snack baskets, fifty dollar gift vouchers and tokens, courtesy of TDC.

Each child was also awarded cooperatives membership accounts at four institutions.