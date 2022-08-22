JAPAN CONGRATULATES NEW ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PRIME MINISTER

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 20, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Japan, His Excellency Fumio Kishida, extended “sincere congratulations” to Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who was sworn in as the Federations fourth Prime Minister on August 06, 2022.

The warm sentiments were expressed in a letter. It said, “Japan and St. Christopher and Nevis have traditionally shared universal values, including freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, and have also developed friendly bilateral relations. Japan will continue to further develop our traditional friendly relations, and further closely cooperate with St. Christopher and Nevis in the areas of COVID-19, climate change, disaster prevention, and other areas in the international fora.”

“I look forward to working with you, Honourable Prime Minister, to further strengthen Japan-Saint Christopher and Nevis relations,” the letter read.

St. Kitts and Nevis and Japan established diplomatic relations on January 14, 1985.