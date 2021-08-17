Jammin’ in Jamaica: Virgin Atlantic launches new services from Montego Bay to Manchester

New seasonal winter service flying three times a week from Montego Bay to Manchester Airport launching on 6 th November

November On sale from 18 th August 2021

August 2021 Over 65% increase in Barbados flying with five weekly flights to Manchester

Virgin Atlantic is delighted to announce new flying to its home in the North, Manchester, from Montego Bay in Jamaica. The airline will also be increasing frequency from Barbados to Manchester.

The airline resumed flying from Barbados on 7th August with flights to Manchester. The new Caribbean services from Montego Bay and Barbados aim to respond to the pent-up demand from consumers looking to head off on a relaxing holiday or to visit friends and Family in the Manchester.

Nicki Goldsmith, Head of Caribbean at Virgin Atlantic, commented, “We’re thrilled to announce that we have added Jamaica to our portfolio of destinations flying to Manchester, our home in the north, along with increasing frequency from Barbados.

“We look forward to welcoming customers heading off on holiday or travelling to visit their loved ones back onboard.”

Virgin Atlantic will launch thrice-weekly seasonal winter services to Manchester Airport commencing on 6th November on the airline’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft boasting 31 Upper Class, 48 Premium and 185 Economy Delight, Classic and Light seats. Services will go on sale from 18th August 2021.

Karen Smart, Managing Director at Manchester Airport, said, “It’s wonderful to see Virgin Atlantic further increase its flying programme from Manchester Airport this winter, making a further commitment to the North. We look forward to supporting Virgin Atlantic with launching these new flights this winter, knowing Jamaica and Barbados are popular destinations for our customers.”

The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, commented, “We are heartened by Virgin Atlantic’s decision to begin offering a new airlift service between Montego Bay and Manchester, England this November. This thrice-weekly flight will be a great addition to the numerous new and returning flights the island has been welcoming this year, as we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic. We look forward to warmly welcoming British passengers from Manchester starting this November, to enjoy a truly unforgettable Jamaican experience, in an environment which is safe, seamless and secure”.

Further to the launch of its Manchester service from Jamaica, from 20th November, Virgin Atlantic will be increasing its Heathrow services from Jamaica, from three flights up to daily as well as increasing flying from Heathrow from Barbados, from daily flights to 11 times a week.

Virgin Atlantic is also excited to launch new flying to Edinburgh for the first time in the airline’s history with flights from Barbados. Further new flying includes a new winter seasonal service from St Lucia as well as new services from the Bahamas launching on 20th November to London Heathrow.