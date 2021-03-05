Jamaican Vlogger killed in her yard

by

Andre Williams – Staff ReporterMarch 05, 2021

Nicola Gibson-Campbell

Residents of Little Kew Road in Kingston 10 looked on in shock and sadness on Wednesday as they recalled the chilling news that their neighbour and friend, 36-year-old Nicola Gibson-Campbell, was murdered in her yard the night before.

Gibson-Campbell, a vlogger and clerk at the Kingston Public Hospital, was cut down by a lone gunman after she arrived home from work.

Reports from the police are that Gibson-Campbell, mother of three, arrived at her home about 7 p.m. when she was pounced upon by the attacker, who opened fire, hitting her multiple times. A resident said that the incident caught them by surprise.

“Thirteen shots! No, man! What kinda country this we living in?” said the resident, who requested anonymity because of security fears. “Why di man dem a kill off the woman them?”

The resident said she was jolted from her bed on Tuesday night by explosions, footsteps, and shouts.

Gibson-Campbell was described by an elderly male neighbour as a “good, little friend” who regularly checked on him to ensure that he was well.

QUIET SOUL

The deceased had grown up with her grandmother and had lived in the Little Kew Road area for years, residents said. Her former schoolmate remembered her as a quiet soul.

“She died really horrible,” Nadia Simpson said. “Throughout my years at Merl Grove, that girl has been a Christian, never talk. She don’t speak, just her little peers, that’s it.” Gibson-Campbell was also head girl at Edith Dalton James High.

Gibson-Campbell had a YouTube channel, ‘Nicola Campbell’s Journey’. The latest video was uploaded five days ago.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the reports and said no suspect had been held in connection to the murder. The St Andrew Central police say the investigation is ongoing.