JAMAICAN MAN FOUND GUILTY OF MURDER ON NEVIS

Alston Phillips, a Jamaican man residing in Hamilton Estate, Nevis, was, Thursday, November 19, 2020 found guilty in the shooting death of Lydia Jacobs.

The verdict was handed down by the jury at the Court House in Charlestown.

The 37-year-old Jacobs was reportedly shot at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Friday, June 02, 2017, in the yard of her Grace Development Housing residence in Church Ground, Nevis.

Jacobs was returning home from work when Phillips fired multiple shots into the vehicle, in which she was traveling.

Phillips was arrested soon after and was charged with murder, and two additional charges of attempted murder. Phillips was found guilty on all charges.

The night of the murder in 2017 a neighbor who noted they heard, at first, one single shot that was then followed by four more shots. The neighbor came outside to see Jacobs on the ground with her daughter screaming and trying to hold her. The daughter and another individual then helped to put Jacob’s lifeless body into a Jeep and transported her to the Alexandra hospital. Jacob was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jacob was a friend of Phillips’ ex-wife, who had previously roomed with Jacobs and her children at Church Ground.

Phillips has appeared before the Magistrate Court in Charlestown on numerous occasions for using threatening language towards his ex-wife. On all occasions, he was convicted and fined or convicted and cautioned. Magistrate Yasmine Clarke even warned him that his citizenship could be taken away, saying his ex-wife should not live in fear in her own country.

It is alleged that though convicted and cautioned at his last appearance, Phillips continued to send threats to his ex-wife and to Jacobs, claiming he would have every one of them murdered, including her grandparents.

Since Jacobs’ death, someone released a voice note of Jacobs talking to an unknown person about unidentified men in her backyard.