Jamaica Reggae Boy Tremaine Stewart is Dead
18 Apr, 2021
Former Reggae Boy attacker, Tremaine Stewart, is dead.
Stewart reportedly collapsed this morning.
He was rushed to the Spanish Town hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.
The 32 year-old recently signed with Jamaican Premier League team Dunbeholden FC. He previously represented Waterhouse FC and Portmore United, locally.
