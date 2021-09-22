JAMAICA CONGRATULATES ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ON ITS 38TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2021 (SKNIS): Jamaica has congratulated St. Kitts and Nevis on its 38th Anniversary of Nationhood.

In a congratulatory message from the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister of Jamaica to Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Prime Minister Holness extended heartfelt congratulations from the Government and people of Jamaica to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis:

“The commemoration of this important milestone under the theme: “Adapt, Diversify, Recreate: Independence 38” is quite fitting as the people of St. Kitts and Nevis innovatively celebrate, with much pride, the progress and achievements that have been made over the years.”

Prime Minister Holness continued: “Jamaica and St. Kitts and Nevis share longstanding bonds of friendship, founded on our common historical and cultural background and bolstered by our shared values and mutual respect. We look forward to further strengthening of these relations at all levels with a view to advancing social and economic development for the betterment of our peoples.”

“Please accept, Prime Minister, my very best wishes for continued peace, prosperity and progress for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he concluded.