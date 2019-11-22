JAMAICA: 8 MURDERS IN 4 HOURS

Eight murders, one of them a double homicide, were committed in just over four hours between Friday night and early yesterday morning, even as Jamaicans continued to be haunted by the possible effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the country.

Additionally, one person was killed in crossfire as gunmen engaged police, and three men were injured in separate shooting incidents in Kingston and St Andrew, and Hanover.

A police source, who requested anonymity, told the Jamaica Observer that the double murder was committed in Portmore, St Catherine about 12:30 yesterday morning.

The source identified the victims as 21- year-old Bryan Parchment, who lived in Old Braeton; and 34-year-old Andre Thomas, whose address was Phase 6, Greater Portmore. The police do not yet know the identity of the killer or killers.

The other murder victims are:

* Paul Thomas, a 57-year-old sales representative at Island Diaries Limited, who was shot at Milford Road, Ocho Rios, St Ann, just after 3:00 am yesterday;

* an unidentified man who was shot in Denham Town, west Kingston, about 2:20 am yesterday;

* 48-year-old Shawn Wallace, also known as Bubulous, a former recording artiste who lived at Langston Road and who was shot on that road about 9:40 pm Friday;

* Kirk Douglas, a 37-yearold farmer of Ewarton, St Catherine, shot on Henry’s Lane about 11:00 pm Friday;

* 47-year-old Delroy White, also called Jesus, a labourer of Hayesfield District, Clarendon, shot in that district about 4:30 pm Friday; and

* Royan Henry, shot in the vicinity of McKinley Crescent about 9:45 pm Friday. The source said Henry’s brother, Deron, was injured in that shooting.

The person killed in crossfire between the police and gunmen was identified as 64- year-old Lissette Newman of Friendship, Trelawny.