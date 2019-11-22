It Is A Blessing To Be Honored While Living, Says St. Kitts And Nevis’ First Prime Minister, RT Excellent Sir Kennedy A Simmonds

Last updated Jul 24, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 23, 2020 (ZIZ News):

St. Kitts and Nevis’ first Prime Minister, Dr. The Right Excellent and Right Honourable Sir Kennedy A Simmonds says he feels blessed to have witnessed the honoring of his life and career while he is still the only living National hero in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Sir Kennedy made the statement during an exclusive interview with ZIZ’s Chaïra Flanders following his tour of the newly launched exhibition mounted in his honor at the National Museum.

“I must say I fully appreciate it. We must always be thankful for everything because it is a blessing when other people think that you are worthy of having something done in your honour and in your remembrance. I think that is very special”, he expressed.

Dr. Simmonds went on to say that he fully agrees with the idea of giving those who are deserving their “flowers while they are still living”.

He then shared that the only regret that he has is not taking enough photos to capture more of his youth. The stalwart said that he is amazed at the way that technology now allows us the opportunity to capture special moments that can be shared/posted instantly.

He then shared how he recalls the process of photo capturing occurred many years ago.

The “Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds: A National Hero” exhibition will remain open to the public until January 2021 and features six key aspects of Sir Kennedy’s life; Life in the Alley, Pursuing a Dream; his Courage to Lead; Building a Nation; Becoming the first National Hero and his Life and Passions.

The exhibition can be viewed Monday- Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.