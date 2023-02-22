International TV Host & Journalist-Noel Walker, Set to Premiere Black History & Reggae Month Special On The Grio TV Friday, February 24th 2023.

She Explores Jamaican [Reggae] Music & Its Deep Connection To Black History Globally.

Kingston, Jamaica- International TV Host and Journalist Noel Walker, is shedding light on the deep connection between Reggae music and Black History in a must see short special set to be premiered on the USA Nationwide Network- The Grio TV Channel, Streaming app, and their social media channels this week on Friday, February 24th 2023. The special features appearances from legendary singer Marcia Griffiths, Grammy-nominated artist Protoje, dub selector & Dub Club owner- Gabre Selassie, and Third World co-founder Ibo Kooper.

“I’ve always been a champion of cultural anthropology, truly immersing myself in the cultural environments and homelands to better understand how we differ and how we are the same. Reggae and dancehall are a part of me, black American culture, African American culture, Caribbean culture, and the entire black diaspora is a part of me and something I am invested in as a host, writer, and person. It is part of my purpose to further push the agenda of interrelatedness rather than separatism because that has gone on for too long.”- Noel Walker

Her Black History & Reggae Month special was intentionally filmed in five well known & legendary Reggae locations throughout Kingston, Jamaica. At each location she talks to her guests about the significant impact of Reggae on black history.

These locations tell the story of how Reggae has played a significant role in global black history. For example:

Water Lane is where many legendary musicians such as Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff & Peter Tosh recorded their famed records along with murals of Jamaican musical history displayed on the walls.

is where many legendary musicians such as Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff & Peter Tosh recorded their famed records along with murals of Jamaican musical history displayed on the walls. National Heroes Park is where Marcus Garvey, the forefather of reggae and the Rastafari movement, is laid to rest and the first major radical figure in 20th century American black History; having founded the most successful American Black Nationalist Movement known as the UNIA.

is where Marcus Garvey, the forefather of reggae and the Rastafari movement, is laid to rest and the first major radical figure in 20th century American black History; having founded the most successful American Black Nationalist Movement known as the UNIA. – Dub Club , the most popular dub and roots reggae club in the world.

, the most popular dub and roots reggae club in the world. -Habitat Studio is Grammy-nominated artist Protoje’s recording studio in the hills.

is Grammy-nominated artist recording studio in the hills. York Street- where DJ Kool Herc, the Pioneer of Hip Hop grew up in Kingston and this year just so happens to be Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday or anniversary year, which was just honored at this year’s 2023 Grammys Awards.

By highlighting the deep connection between Black History Month and Reggae Month, Noel hopes to further the agenda of interrelatedness and promote unity within the diaspora.

*For Immediate Press Release*

International TV Host & Journalist-Noel Walker, Set to Premiere

Black History & Reggae Month Special On The Grio TV on February 24th 2023.

*For Immediate Press Release*

For more information, content or interview requests you may get in touch directly here:

E:yemi@nextprsolutions.com Whatsapp (Only): 1(876)372-4779 or Phone: 1(954)504-3328.

Find Noel Walker Online:

IG: instagram.com/theFurstnoel

LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/noel-walker-a33ab1b2

Premiere Link: www.griotv.com

@thegriotv