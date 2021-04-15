International Acts Shatta Wale and Stylo G Join Badda General and ZJ Liquid for Explosive ‘Barrel Remix’

Kingston, Jamaica — April 2021 (Acclaim PR) — As if the “Barrel” couldn’t get anymore packed with treats, Badda General and ZJ Liquid have been joined by international acts Shatta Wale and Stylo G — respectively the Ghanaian and British “Kings of Reggae Dancehall” — for the new “Barrel Remix,” which embodies music greatness!

The April release, produced by Gold Up Music, exemplifies the power of fours stars joining music forces for a collabo, which fans only dream about. The music collective exceeds expectations by far. Imagine the original smash, already a banger, on steroids.

Bonus verses from Stylo G and Shatta Wale are seamlessly weaved into the “Barrel Remix.” Certainly, listeners will be thoroughly entertained by the clever lyrical offerings of the international acts. While Stylo G declares he knows the thugs dem want Clarks, Shatta Wale insists on king soap, shampoo, sorrel and food in his “Barrel.” The Ghanaian luminary even instructs Badda General to say and send “Banku” — a traditional dish made from corn. The “Barrel Remix” is

fully loaded.

Badda General and ZJ Liquid are proving that their timely, reality-style and humorous collabos are just what the masses need to lift spirits amidst the gravity of unprecedented times.

Produced by Gold Up Music, this duo has sparked a major buzz with songs including “Curfew,” “State of the Union” and “Barrel” of course. The recent releases boast an uber social media presence, in tandem with massive local and international support from fans, radio, DJs, sound systems, and a wide spectrum of media outlets.

Shatta Wale is a multi-award winning music giant and actor who has amassed millions of fans across social media platforms. No stranger to Reggae Dancehall collabos, the high profile act is currently enjoying his recent effort “Blow Up” with music hot shot Skillibeng. Shatta Wale has made an amazing contribution to building a vibrant African Dancehall genre. His appearance on the infectious “Already” from the landmark “Lion King: The Gift” album, alongside Beyonce and Major Lazer, thrust Shatta Wale to mainstream audiences.

Stylo G is not only one of the faces of Clarks Fall 2020 campaign, but also a dope artist who brings a wow factor to the industry. Proudly waving the flag of Reggae Dancehall music for England and Jamaica, Stylo G is a force to be reckoned with. The top act is abuzz with his recent single “Oh Lawd” (Chimney Records), which has raked in nearly 1 million You Tube views in just a few short weeks. Known for a string of hits, the accomplished act won over the ears and hearts with “Touch Down,” among other favorites.

“The sky is the limit,” says Badda General. “The key is making music the masses enjoy.”

The “Barrel Remix” is available on ALL digital platforms. A visual is slated to drop soon.

LISTEN/STREAM BARREL REMIX: https://smarturl.it/BarrelRemix