Inside the Royal Family’s Net Worth

By Thalia Shepherd – 3/15/20

The British Royal family has been making headlines for decades, and now we’re taking a look at the net worth of each family member.

Lady Kitty Spencer – $100 million

Not a member of the main branch of the royal family, the niece of Princess Diana has really worked hard to grow her portfolio. Doing this has elevated her net worth to higher than even some of her famous relatives. She did start with a good foundation with the inheritance she received from her family, but she also has earned quite a nice sum walking the catwalks. Lady Spencer has modeled for some of the world’s most prominent designers and brands.

Zara Tindall – $20 million

There has always been a strong tie between the royal family and the equestrian world. From raising horses to riding, and then some very prominent figures who have excelled at the sport. That includes Zara. The granddaughter of the Queen has taken her love to the highest level of competition – the Olympics, where she won a silver medal. Along with the medal, she has earned a ton of money through endorsements from some of the biggest brands.

Lady Eliza Spencer – $74 million

Another niece of the late Princess Diana, Lady Eliza Spencer, has banked a lot of money. Both Lady Eliza Spencer and her sister Amelia were brought up in a grounded environment, which now allows them to truly appreciate the finer things in life such as haute couture fashion and exotic vacation destinations.

Lady Amelia Windsor – $1 million

Lady Amelia Windsor has worked really hard to make her fortune. She is not nearly as close to the wealth spring as her cousins William and Harry, so she has had to find a way to make money. And she found her way to the world of fashion. Amelia has worked with famous fashion houses like Dolce & Gabbana and many more. Walking the catwalk has made her a wealthy lady, and it only looks like she is going to get more wealth as time goes by.

Diana, Princess of Wales – $55 million

Gone but never forgotten, the stunning and generous Princess Diana was the heart and soul of the royal family for many years. After parting ways with the Royal family, Diana would be the recipient of a pretty nice settlement. Receiving $22 million for the separation only boosted her fortunes. When she tragically died in a car crash, she left her assets to be evenly distributed between her two young sons.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall – $5 million

It may have taken some time for people to accept Camilla as Charles’s significant other. After all, she was stepping into the place of one of the most beloved royals (perhaps of all time), Diana. Eventually, she found her groove, and people began to warm to her charms. Prince Charles was so enamored with her charms that he opted out for a prenup, which means what is his is hers, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have her own money. In fact, though not as much as other royals, she sits on quite a nice nest egg.

Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh – $20 million

At 97 years old, the husband of the Queen has his duties and title, the Duke of Edinburgh. In fact, that is where most of his money comes from. He gets paid for duties that he carries out in the Queen’s name, and this earns him $442,000 per year. These can include state dinners, tours abroad, and the state opening of the parliament. Though, as of late, he has stepped down from these duties, he still is sitting pretty with quite a lot of rainy day money.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge – $40 million

There is a while before William will ascend to the throne, but he isn’t waiting until then to start building his portfolio. His net worth comes from several places, as well as his inheritance and his monthly allowance. Along with that money comes the fruits of his labors as well as the salary provided by the British taxpayers. That all combines to make him quite a wealthy King to be.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge – $10 million

Prince William’s beautiful wife is new to the royal game, but she has gotten it down in no time. In just a short period, she has built up a nice chunk of change. Part of her 10 million comes from her duties as the Duchess. But she also makes money from her family business. Her family owns a company called Party Pieces, and that company brings in a few pretty pennies for the Duchess.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – $25 million

Harry is no stranger to being the top headline from his playboy status to his recent exit from his royal duties; he knows how to leave a mark. Harry receives a chunk of money from his inheritance from his mother, but he also has contributed to his net worth through business investments. His financial future is up in the air, though, as he and his new wife, Megan Markle, have recently decided to step back from their duties and focus on their family. That means being financially self-sufficient.

Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon – $25 million

Princess Margaret passed in 2002, but during her lifetime, she accrued a great deal of money as well as quite a reputation. She left her own unique mark on the world and the royal family in her lifetime. Margaret had a topsy turvy life when it came to personal relationships, but she didn’t have that problem in her financial life. Even though she accrued a massive net worth, she gave a majority of it away to charity.

Prince Michael of Kent – $40 million

The name might not sound familiar, but he is one of the big league royals. Prince Michael is the cousin of the Queen and has led a pretty quiet life in comparison to the rest of the flock. Financially he has seen some trying times, but through hard work, he has picked himself back up. Finding his footing, he climbed out of the hole and rebuilt his worth.

Princess Michael of Kent – $8 million

Though this is how she is commonly referred to in public and at state affairs, this royal does have a given name. Her friends and family know her as Marie Christine von Reibnitz. The Princess is kind of a contentious figure amongst many of the royal family, but she doesn’t let that stop her from living her best life. Married to Prince Michael, this regal lady may not be the wealthiest royal, but she does all right for herself.

Princess Alexandra, The Honorable Lady Ogilvy – $22 to 25 million

What a title! Like her brother Prince Michael, she has watched as she was pushed further and further down the line of succession, but that doesn’t seem to bother her. Sadly her husband passed away in 2004, leaving her with quite an inheritance. So that, combined with her own money, has definitely filled her coffers. This will make it easy to keep up with her hat collection; after all, it has to be on point – her cousin is the Queen.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent – $10 million

The first cousin to the Queen may not be as in your face as the rest of the brood, but he plays an important part in many ways. Edward is involved in many royal functions and plays a big role in quite a few charities and other establishments. He was able to parlay all of that into amassing a decent fortune.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent – $10 million

This royal wife likes to stay out of the public eye. Her husband is Prince Edward, and even with that high profile spouse (though he stays out of the limelight pretty well too), she still makes very few public appearances. She and her husband are both millionaires but still on the lower end of the spectrum when you look at some of the other royal’s net worth.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York – $82 million

The younger brother of Prince Charles, Andrew, has made headlines of his own. With separating from the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson (otherwise known as Fergie), Andrew backed away from the spotlight. He turned his focus to his business ventures. He has built a fortune not only from his salary as one of the royals but by making sound business investments and deals.

Sarah, Duchess of York – $1 million

Even after leaving the Royal Family and Prince Andrew, Fergie is still one of the most well-known and notable members of the royal family. Sarah’s financials ebbed and flowed depending on what jobs she could pull. But over the years, she has evened it out and is sitting on a cool million. Plus, she owns a $17 million dollar Swiss chalet, so there is always that.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex – $45 million

As the youngest of the Queen’s children, he flies under the radar quite regularly. In fact, when asked, most people could not even tell you what he looks like or even what he does. Like his famous siblings, he makes a salary being a royal, but he didn’t want that to be his only source of income. He loves to work hard and, over the years, has turned that hard-working mentality into quite a bankroll.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex – $45 million

Married to Prince Edward and became very close to the Queen. Though time has seen them drift apart, not for anything bad, just because kids have taken precedence over their relationship. Her husband is very well off, but Sophie is a boss and has her coin. She has been a PR mogul and ran her own company, and because of this, she is a self-sufficient woman.

Anne, Princess Royal – $100 million

The only girl born to the Queen and Prince Phillip; Anne has her little piece of the Queen’s heart. Anne has had quite a career as a royal and an equestrian both. She was able to do her duty to the family while building her standing in the riding sports. This hard work led her to compete in the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal. Along with her Princess Royal duties and her other amazing accomplishments, her net worth rivals that of her big brothers, at least for now.

Charles, Prince of Wales – $100 million

The future King is already worth $100 million. That is only going to rise once he takes the throne, as he is set to inherit all his other assets as well. But Charles doesn’t rely on that, as he has a business, real estate and investments of his own. Through savvy business moves, he is not going to have any problems picking up the tab when he and his mates get together for a pint.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester – $25 million

The Prince has a little chip on his shoulder as it may seem. He has been known to complain about being the poorest of the family. Though most people, when looking at his bank account, may look at him like he is crazy. Due to his estate and the heirlooms in it, this pauper among princes still has over 20 million dollars lying around.

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester – $13 million

There are a lot of royal spouses that feel the pressure of their status, but not this smiling Dane. Birgitte loves the limelight and being married to her Prince Charming. She smiles big for photos at every royal function that she is at and loves all the perks of being a royal. That includes precious jewels and jewelry made from those precious jewels. Due to her love for some stunning bling, her net worth is well over 10 million.

Princess Beatrice of York – $5 million

Beatrice is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Fergie, but like many of the younger generation doesn’t rely on her family’s wealth to make her mark in the world. Savvy and smart when it comes to business and marketing, she used her intelligence and made a name for herself in the business world. The Princess has worked as both a consultant and an analyst during her very successful career.

Princess Eugenie of York – $5 million

Opting to work and earn a salary Eugenie is not really in the public’s eye that much. She wanted a career outside of the royal duties, and that is just what she has created for herself. Eugenie worked her way up into being an associate director at a very prestigious art gallery. So she may not have as much money as her cousins, but she definitely is happy with her choices.

Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer – $149 million

The youngest brother of Princess Diana may have earned a lot of his money through his inheritance, but he also had a successful career outside of being royal. Charles Spencer spent years being a successful news correspondent. He worked for television companies like NBC. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that he is very good with his money. All of that has helped him become very wealthy in his own right.

Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp – $196 million

Louis Spencer stands to take advantage of a centuries-old tradition… inheritance. In fact, once he inherits his father’s fortune, young Louis will be worth almost 200 million dollars. That’s his fortune, and his father’s too, you see Louis is already pretty well off on his own. Through many successful business dealings, Louis Spencer has really earned a nice size bank account.

Lady Helen Taylor – $10 million

The daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Katharine is well known for a lot of things, including her marriage to a well-known art dealer, Timothy Taylor. Both he and his wife have created a reputation in this world. She also is very well known for her daring and interesting fashion sense. She is part of the family, but she isn’t quite as well off as some of the other members.

Lady Rose Gilman – $5 million

Rose Gilman nee Windsor is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. This royal tends to stay away from royal duties opting instead of working in her chosen profession. Lady Rose is a pretty big name in the movie world. She has worked on some very big movies, including one of the Harry Potter films as well as the Margaret Thatcher biopic.

Lord Frederick Windsor – $40 million

Lord Frederick has the potential to have some great get-togethers. Along with his famous parents, and famous wife, Sophie Winkleman, as well as some of her famous friends. Like the rest of the royal family, he earns a stipend for his royal duties. He also has earned money as a journalist and a businessman. This gives the Lord a good-sized bank account to support his family.

Lady Gabriella Windsor – $40 million

Lord Fredericks’s sister, Gabriella, is no slouch when it comes to zeroes in her bank account. Journalism must run in the veins of these siblings because she has made a little coin in the field as well. Through her success in this field, she has amassed a wealth that rivals many of her fellow royals. Though there is no specific proof of her net worth, most have hers somewhere in the 40 million marks.

Lady Charlotte Wellesley – $5 million

The daughter of the Duke of Wellington, Lady Charlotte, started off pretty wealthy. Her family are direct descendants of Queen Victoria and are with quite a bit of money. Then when she married, her net worth only increased. She doesn’t have to wait for his money because she made a good salary as a photographer’s assistant. The duo has upped their net worth through business and investments.

Lady Sarah Chatto – $18 million

The Queen’s niece isn’t one of the more well-known royals, but she did get some notoriety by appearing in a documentary for her Aunt. Her inheritance is what forms the entirety of her net worth. She lives her life away from the public eye, although she has a lot of great relationships with several members of her family, including Charles and Harry.

Daniel Chatto – $1 million

The husband of Sarah Chatto has built his fortune by being on the silver screen. He has been in several very popular movies like “A Christmas Carol’. Even with both of his high profile lives, he still manages to stay out of the limelight. Except for when he’s on the big screen and for premieres that are. This makes him a rarity for both the royals and actors.

King Harald of Norway – $17.3 million

This may seem like a weird entry, but the King of the Nordic country is a direct relation to the Queen and the UK Royals. There is no way he could possibly be in line for the throne, but he has enough on his plate. Even once he steps down the King will be able to enjoy a nice relaxing retirement no matter where he decides to lay his head.

Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster – $13 million

After the passing of his father, this young man not only got the title but the money too. This made him one of the wealthiest young men in the world. His primary source of income comes from him being the head of the Grosvenor Group, a real estate company in England. Along with this, he is the manager of accounts for Bio-bean. This millionaire royal does keep to himself for a majority of the time.

Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence – $10 million

The Vice-Admiral is the husband of Princess Royal, Anne. He served in the Royal Navy and came with his fortune. After retiring, he moved into politics. Along the way, he also was able to court Princess Anne. After they married, he would be knighted and expand his title to the lengthy one he now has. Over the years, he has managed to elevate his financial solvency to about 10 million.

Christopher Portman, 10th Viscount Portman – $2 million

This royal came into his title rather late in life. He was 41 when the title was passed to him after his father passed away. He and his family have found themselves on many lists of the richest people in the world. This fortune was made through the running of a major estate in London, as well as property in the US.

James, Viscount Severn – $10 million

This 11-year-old has already begun his royal career. He visits the Palace whenever he feels like it and has already held council with some very important people. Prince Edward has decided that though this young royal could hold a higher title, his family has decided his title will only be an earl. Until that time he will be a Viscount. With this title and his family’s wealth, the net worth of this young man is quite large.

Mike Tindall – $1 to 5 million

The husband of Zara Tindall was a professional rugby player for England. He was on the field between 2000 – 2011. He was a very popular player and is one of the wealthiest players in the country. Over his career, he worked up to making $200,000 a year. After retirement, he found his net worth anywhere from one million to five million. This money is separate from his wife’s wealth.

David Armstrong-Jones – $17 million

David holds the title of the Earl of Snowden. The son of Princess Margaret has not only inherited a large sum but has turned that money onto a lot more than what he started with. This was primarily done from his love for furniture, and he runs his own furniture business. Through this, he has built his wealth to just under $20 million. He still runs this business and is still increasing his bank account.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – $65-$90 million

It should come as no surprise that Harry and Meghan’s baby boy Archie would already be on this impressive list of rich British royals. In such a small space of time, the little one has already had a huge impact on the British economy and he’s not even one year old. He was already talked about for many months prior to his birth. Now that his parents have stepped down as senior royal members, it stands to reason that all eyes are on Archie.

Autumn Phillips – $1 million-$5 million

Autumn Phillips recently took a big step further away from the royal family after separating from husband Peter. The Canadian-born Royal had previously met her husband after graduating from McGill University. Prior to this, Autumn had worked as a model, a bartender and as an actress. She eventually went on to become a management consultant, which helped her raise her net worth.

Prince Louis of Cambridge – $1 billion

One of the latest entries into the royal family, Prince Louis of Cambridge, is already worth a fortune and is not even one year old yet. Not only do experts believe that he will add a staggering $70 million to the British economy throughout his lifetime, Marie Claire claims that Louis was already worth at least $1 billion during the time of his birth. Tourists who are coming to experience all things royal are bound to buy all sorts of souvenirs with his name and face on it.

Jack Brooksbank – $4.7 million

Jack Brooksbank recently moved in with Eugenie into a three-bedroom Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace. Although he didn’t graduate from university, Brooksbank is a successful businessman, having managed the nightclub Mahiki over the years. These days, he is the European brand ambassador for drink company Casamigos. He also founded the wholesaler Jack Brooksbank Ltd. It must be clarified that the aforementioned figure is a combined net worth shared between Jack and Eugenie.

Savannah Phillips – $100,000

The eldest daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips has a respectable net worth to her name as well. Despite being one of the lesser-known royal figures on this list, and not carrying any particular royal duties, Savannah deserves to be mentioned. Despite not receiving a direct royal salary, the 10-year-old still has an impressive $100,000 to her name. While the status of her family is in a period of uncertainty right now due to her parents’ separation, Savannah will always be in and around the royal family.

Mia Grace Tindall – $500,000-$1 million

She might not have a royal title, but Mia Grace Tindal’s net worth is certainly worth talking about, especially when you compare it to some of the other royals on this list. Prior to 2019, it was believed that Mia was worth somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million. Despite not even being in double figures in terms of age, it is also believed that her net worth has since risen from those numbers. It seems like she has a bright financial future ahead of her.

Serena Armstrong-Jones – $10 million

Serena is married to David Armstrong-Jones. Born in Ireland to a viscount, she amassed her wealth before joining the royal family. She earned her money through publicity. Serena worked for Armani and then opened her store. There is no way of really knowing exactly what her real worth is, but many guess that it is somewhere in the 10 million areas.

Peter Phillips – $20 million

This royal does not have a title but is very successful. He attended Exeter and graduated with a Sports Medicine degree. Peter has held many positions with different sports teams. These jobs have allowed him to accrue a hefty sum of money. Of all the royals on our list, he may be the only one that hasn’t started his wealth through inheritance.

Pippa Middleton – $1 million

Kate Middleton’s younger sister isn’t technically a royal but definitely royal adjacent. Making a stunning arrival at her sister’s wedding, she became the toast of the town. With that, she was brought into the fold and has been used as a surrogate for events. That is not, however, where her wealth comes from. Her wealth comes from the family business. Plus, she just married very well and into a title, so she is doing just fine.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex – $5 million

Megan Markel is a controversial character in the royal family. She has ruffled some feathers as of late with her and her husband’s decision to remove themselves from the duties of the royal family. She doesn’t need the money, though, as she came into the mix pretty well off. She may not have as much money, but she will figure it out; she is a pretty smart lady.

Queen Elizabeth – $550 million

The Queen has sat on her throne for over 60 years, and it’s no surprise she has amassed a wealth of such grandeur. Not only does she get her wealth from the paycheck that the British taxpayers foot the bill for, but she also owns several very pricey plots of land. Her favorite getaway, Balmoral Castle, is worth $140 million.

Comparing Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Relationship With Harry & Meghan Markle

By JJ Foster – 3/23/20



With Harry and Meghan stepping down as senior royal figures and Will and Kate destined to one day wear the crowns, their paths couldn’t be any more different. Check out the differences in the relationships between the two couples!

First Date – William & Kate

While they might have ended up having a fairytale wedding when everything was said and done, William and Kate didn’t exactly have the perfect first date, by any means. Having already been good friends from their time studying at St. Andrew’s University, William asked Kate if she wanted to go out on a date. During that fateful evening, Kate tried performing a curtsey. However, she ended up falling over, which made William spill his drink all over himself! Now that’s awkward.

First Date – Harry & Meghan

It seems like Meghan and Harry’s first date went nowhere near as badly as William and Kate’s. According to the former actress, the two met during a blind date in London. In his book Meghan: A Royal Princess, biographer Andrew Morton described the first date as “intoxicating” for Meghan. Despite having such great chemistry, the two ended up going their separate ways, with Meghan staying at a Soho hotel and Harry returning to Kensington Palace. Nevertheless, they were both described to be “buzzing” afterward and couldn’t wait for the second date.

Dealing With Exes – William & Kate

While it’s no secret that William and Kate were romantically linked to others before they started dating, it seems like their biggest demon came during their own brief breakup. William was linked with Isabella Calthorpe, Kate was spotted by paparazzi hanging out with William’s former schoolmate Henry Ropner.

Dealing With Exes – Harry & Meghan

Of course, Harry had to deal with the opinions others might have about him marrying a divorcee. He seems to have remained coy about how he feels about Meghan’s ex-husband – Trevor Engelson. However, things seem to have been a bit more complicated, as far as Harry’s exes are concerned – most notably, Chelsy Davy. Meghan has struggled to prevent Harry from continuing to interact with the young lady, who remained friends with him after they broke up.

Handling Long Distances – William & Kate

Long-distance relationships can be tough and William and Kate have experienced it in the past. There was a time early on when the couple had to spend a considerable amount of time apart. This was when William was stationed with The Blues and Royals at Dorset. This meant that he didn’t get many opportunities to return to London to see his beloved Kate. In fact, this put so much of a strain on their relationship that they ended up briefly splitting up in 2007.

Handling Long Distances – Meghan & Harry

On the other hand, it seems like doing the whole long-distance thing has not been too much of a problem for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so far in their relationship. To be fair, they were generally separated by the Atlantic ocean when they were first dating, meaning that they had to take long haul flights just to meet each other. Nevertheless, the couple has managed to make it work and these days, they are more concerned about having a long-distance relationship with the royal family…

Breaking Rules – William & Kate

Prince William has inherited some rebellious traits from late mother Princess Diana. Make no mistake about it, the way that William and Kate met didn’t exactly please the royal family. They met at school, as opposed to Will meeting someone as a means of benefiting the royal family. Also, they are the first couple in British royal history ever to both have college degrees. Not to mention the fact that William and Kate often travel with their kids, which is frowned upon by the royal family for security reasons.

Breaking Rules – Meghan & Harry

It seems like Harry has taken after Diana even more than William did. The fact that Harry decided to date an American, Catholic divorcee raised all sorts of questions in Buckingham Palace and beyond. Amazingly though, despite experts expecting the Queen not to approve of their holy matrimony, she still ended up giving them the thumbs up. Not to mention the fact that stepping down as senior members of the royal family has taken their rule-breaking to a whole new level…

Social Lives – William & Kate

Truth be told, both William and Kate are not the biggest social butterflies in the royal family. While they do have people in their lives who they consider to be friends, the couple much prefers to keep themselves to themselves when they are not attending formal social gatherings. Of course, there was an incident in 2017 when Kate wasn’t so happy with William in light of a video that surfaced of him hanging out with a mystery girl during a ski trip with his friends.

Social Lives – Meghan & Harry

It is no secret that Prince Harry has been a bit of a party animal over the years. The same can be said for Meghan Markle, who has kept in close contact with her friends back in the U.S. However, it is reported that the Duchess of Sussex has put some pressure on Harry in the past distance himself from some of his closest partners in crime. The couple also has no problem having candid encounters with celebrities such as Beyonce and Jay Z.

How Long They Dated – William & Kate

William and Kate certainly took their sweet time dating before tying the knot. In 2003, two years after meeting at university, the pair started seeing each other. For most of the next seven years, the couple seemed to have a stable relationship, despite briefly breaking up for three months. Then, in November 2010, Clarence House announced William was to marry Kate “in the Spring or Summer of 2011, in London.” However, things have moved at a very different pace for Harry and Meghan…

How Long They Dated – Harry & Meghan

In contrast, Harry and Meghan had no trouble moving at a swift pace, as far as their dating period was concerned. Everything seemed to go so quickly between the two, which was in no small part due to the intense scrutiny they received from the media. Having first met in July 2016, the couple ended up dating for just over a year before announcing their engagement in November 2017. In just a couple of years, the couple dated, were engaged, wed and had their first child.

Their First Family Christmas – William & Kate

Royal family members are expected to celebrate Christmas with the Queen and Prince William and Kate have rarely disappointed in that respect. Elizabeth II was delighted when her grandson and granddaughter-in-law announced that they were planning on spending their first family Christmas with her, in light of Prince George’s birth in 2013. The couple took their baby boy to Sandringham and this photo sees them on their way to a Christmas service. However, the same can’t be said for William’s brother…

Their First Family Christmas – Meghan & Harry

Both the royal family and the British public were dumbfounded when it was announced that Meghan and Harry were planning on spending their first Christmas as a family away from the Queen. The couple ended up taking baby Archie to Vancouver Island, Canada for a couple of weeks to spend Christmas with the former actress’s mother, Doria Ragland. While the Queen didn’t appear to show any signs of disapproval towards the move, some reports suggested that she was actually quite “disappointed” by the news.

Loyalty to the Royal Family – William & Kate

By all accounts, it appears that William and Kate take their royal duties seriously. Also, they know what part they will probably have to play in the royal family over the next few decades. After all the changes in his life over the last decade, William is ready to become King when the time eventually comes. Together, both William and Kate seem to be doing everything in their power to make Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and all the other royal family members proud.

Loyalty to the Royal Family – Meghan & Harry

As for Harry and Meghan, it seems like their loyalty to the royal family has many more holes in it compared to William and Kate’s. The most recent news that they have decided to step back as senior royal figures is the biggest proof of this so far. The couple released the game-changing statement on their official website. Despite this, the couple reiterated their loyalty to “Her Majesty The Queen.” Only time will tell if they actually mean it or not.

Spending Money – William & Kate

There is no denying that a lot of taxpayers’ money from the British public goes into funding a number of aspects of the royal family’s day-to-day lives. Back in 2013, it was believed that $1.5 million of taxpayers’ money went towards the renovation of William and Kate’s home in Kensington Palace. Generally speaking though, the amount of money that the couple has spent since tying the knot hasn’t been a cause for concern, at least, as far as the media is concerned.

Spending Money – Meghan & Harry

One thing that both the British public and the royal family have seemed to take offense to is how much money Meghan and Harry have spent so far during their marriage. In 2019 alone, the couple was believed to have spent a whopping $3.8 million in renovating their Frogmore Cottage alone. The Sun‘s Lebby Eyres claims that this sort of spending is bound “to offend our frugal Queen.” Now that the couple are stepping down as senior royals, many believe that they should no longer receive financial aid from royal foundations.

Dealing With the Media – William & Kate

It is clear that the media has had plenty to say about both William and Kate’s relationship, as well as Harry and Meghan’s. Every detail, no matter how small, can get turned into a story. The amount of stories that circulated during the former’s three-month separation is staggering. Nevertheless, the media has definitely been favorable to William and Kate over the years, especially since they tied the knot and also since Harry and Meghan took some of the pressure away from them…

Dealing With the Media – Meghan & Harry

It is no secret that Meghan and Harry have suffered a lot because of the media over the last few years. “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” Harry said. “I lost my mother, and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.” Meghan even ended up taking legal issues against the Mail on Sunday after publishing a private letter she sent to father Thomas Markle.

Dealing With the In-Laws – William & Kate

While it’s no secret that Kate has a good relationship with the Queen, it is less clear how William’s relationship is with her parents. According to The Sun though, Kate’s mom Carole Middleton has provided her and William with plenty of emotional support. “Carole is a very strong woman who comes from quite a humble background,” Phil Dampier said. “Kate turns to her for advice and comfort all the time and she spends a lot of time with William and Kate’s three children.”

Dealing With the In-Laws – Meghan & Harry

Not only has Meghan Markle had a complicated relationship with the royal family so far, but it seems like she has also had trouble with her own family as well. Although her relationship with her father and half-siblings has not been easy over the years, she is grateful that Harry has managed to establish a good relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland. She was the only family member of Meghan’s who attended their wedding.

Using Social Media – William & Kate

While there is a chance that Kate might have had social media profiles during the early stages of her relationship with William, there is no evidence of such accounts today. These days, the couple’s online presence is limited to their Kensington Royal social media accounts. However, these are operated by their PR/social media team anyway and aren’t actually William and Kate’s personal accounts. Any other social media activity they might engage with is from the safety of their mobile phones, hidden from the public eye.

Using Social Media – Meghan & Harry

Upon marrying Harry, Meghan was expected to delete her social media profiles. Prior to this, Meghan had been extremely active on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, posting many photos of herself and her day-to-day life. She even had her own lifestyle blog at one point called The Tig. Despite the fact that their online presence has since been limited to their Sussex Royal account, there is a chance that Meghan might return to social media in light of their recent decisions.

Relationship With The Queen – William & Kate

It’s not just widely accepted that William and Kate have a good relationship with The Queen. According to Ingrid Seward of Majesty Magazine, Elizabeth II might be seeking more strength from the couple than ever in light of the recent news that Peter and Autumn Phillips had recently announced their split. “If she didn’t have them, I think she might say to herself: ‘Goodness, after over 70 years on the throne, it’s come to nothing,'” Seward said.

Relationship With The Queen – Meghan & Harry

There is no denying that Harry and Meghan’s relationship with The Queen has been complicated to say the very least. Royal experts have wondered why Elizabeth II has bent so many rules for Meghan since she joined the royal family. However, The Queen did prevent Meghan from having access to the jewelry from her Royal Collection. It is also believed that in light of the couple’s decision to step down as senior figures, The Queen is deeply upset and “disappointed.”

Having Fun – William & Kate

Even members of the royal family are entitled to get out and enjoy themselves from time to time. It appears that William and Kate know how to do that. The couple has been spotted taking part in a number of fun activities over the years when they haven’t had too many commitments to attend to. Not only have they attended numerous tennis matches, but they have often gone on skiing weekends together. They also thoroughly enjoy staying in and having “date nights in.”

Having Fun – Meghan & Harry

While it is clear that Meghan and Harry are a bit more adventurous than William and Kate when it comes to having fun, they do like to keep their extracurricular activities away from the public eye as much as possible. When Harry visited Meghan in Toronto before proposing, they made a concerted effort not to share with the public what they were getting up to. One date night reportedly saw the couple have a home-cooked meal that they enjoyed in the former actress’s garden.

Building a Family – William & Kate

There is no question that the two couples in question are at different stages of their relationships when it comes to building a family. As of 2020, William and Kate have three beautiful children in Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. With Prince William being the second in line for the throne, this means that his three kids are also far up the pecking order, being third, fourth and fifth, respectively. The couple has since stated that they have no plans of having a fourth child.

Building a Family – Harry & Meghan

Of course, Meghan and Harry have welcomed one child into their family so far – baby Archie. The pressure of who is next in line for the throne isn’t as important for Harry. And when you take into consideration the fact that they have since stepped down as senior royal figures, Meghan and Harry don’t seem to be under too much pressure to add any more children to their family. Reports suggest though that the couple is considering having a second child sooner rather than later.

Wedding – William and Kate

It was a wedding that was seen by 36.7 million people and one that many of those people will never forget. Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot on 29 April 2011 at a beautiful ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. It was a truly special occasion, especially since many were watching who they believe will be the eventual King and Queen consort of England. Many had compared the build-up to the wedding to that of William’s parents, Charles and Diana. Thousands of people around the country celebrated with street parties.

Wedding – Meghan and Harry

Meghan and Harry’s wedding, on the other hand, was overshadowed by the intense scrutiny the couple had received from the media over the months building up to it. The couple also turned a lot of heads during their big day, seeing that there were a number of things they did in an unorthodox manner. For a start, the traditional ceremony that the couple was supposed to have ended up including a full African-American choir. Guests include George Clooney, Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra.

Fashion Style – William & Kate

While it might not be as important as other subjects on this list, the way that both couples dress has been something that many have kept a close eye on over the years. While William and Harry seem to dress fairly similar for the most part, Kate and Meghan definitely have clear differences in style. Generally speaking, the Duchess of Cambridge likes to keep things more simple and understated. Not only does she prefer longer dresses with a more elegant look, but she’s also less likely to follow fashion trends.

Fashion Style – Meghan & Harry

Meghan Markle has become something of a fashion icon ever since joining the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex keeps a close eye on fashion trends and will often try to stand out at public events, much to the royal family’s dismay. Meghan’s determination to be herself has gotten her into trouble in the past, having been called out for wearing sleeveless dresses at public events. Also, if royal female figures always wearing formal tights in public is true, then Meghan has broken that rule many times.

Holding Hands – William & Kate

Many members of the British public are dumbfounded by the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge do not hold hands that often. However, there’s a good reason for this. It turns out that the Queen established an unwritten rule about this, which she also follows with Prince Phillip. It is also believed that William and Kate like to keep their displays of affection private, away from the public eyes. However, when Harry and Meghan first faced this rule…

Holding Hands – Meghan & Harry

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they do not seem to be too enthusiastic about the Queen’s unwritten rule regarding holding hands. Very shortly after it was revealed that Harry was dating the former Suits star, the two were seen on numerous occasions walking in public settings hand in hand. One of the most notable examples came during Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. The two looked incredibly happy as they held each other’s hands during the popular multisport event.

Daily Obligations – William & Kate

It should come as no surprise that William and Kate have extremely busy schedules. While they are busy with numerous trips to foreign countries, as well as their numerous outreach programs, they also have a daily routine to maintain. As the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has a number of official duties to maintain in support of Queen Elizabeth II. Then there is Kate, who has numerous “duchess duties.” These include scheduling numerous meetings with advisers in order to cover a wide range of political and public affairs.

Daily Obligations – Meghan & Harry

Things have gone a little differently for Harry and Meghan in terms of how they have been handling day to day operations. In 2015, Harry’s time with the Armed Forces came to an end, while Meghan was still working as an actress all the way up until the moment that Harry proposed to her. Since then, the couple has made numerous public appearances. Of course, stepping down from senior royal duties means that their daily routine is going to look very different in the future.

Charity Work – William & Kate

One thing is for sure, William and Kate love to give to others and the number of charitable causes they are a part of is quite staggering, with their efforts benefiting those in need around the world. Originally, William and Harry established The Royal Foundation – an organization that all of their other charitable endeavors could be organized through. After tying the knot with William, Kate joined the foundation and Meghan Markle also attended her first Royal Foundation event shortly after her wedding. However, things have changed…

Charity Work – Meghan & Harry

While it is fair to say that Meghan and Harry are also passionate when it comes to charity, it seems like some of their administrative decisions in recent times have overshadowed this hard work. The couple was heavily scrutinized by the media when they announced that they would separate from The Royal Foundation in order to establish their own. Nevertheless, their travels to India and Rwanda, as well as their general philanthropic ventures shouldn’t be ignored.

