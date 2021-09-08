INDIVIDUAL IN CUSTODY AS POLICE INVESTIGATE WILSON DORE’S DEATH

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 08, 2021 (RSCNPF): An individual, who was taken into Police custody on Tuesday, September 07, 2021, is assisting with investigations into the death of 44-year-old Wilson Dore of Bath Village. Another person of interest is being sought by the Police in relation to the matter.

An appeal is being made to anyone with information about the incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.