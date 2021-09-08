INDIVIDUAL IN CUSTODY AS POLICE INVESTIGATE WILSON DORE’S DEATH

Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com

Posted on September 8, 2021 in St.Kitts-Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 08, 2021 (RSCNPF): An individual, who was taken into Police custody on Tuesday, September 07, 2021, is assisting with investigations into the death of 44-year-old Wilson Dore of Bath Village. Another person of interest is being sought by the Police in relation to the matter.

An appeal is being made to anyone with information about the incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2021 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)