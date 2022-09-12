ILLEGAL FIREARMS AND AMMUNITIONS SEIZED BY POLICE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 12, 2022 (RSCNPF): Four illegal firearms were taken into custody by the Police following a search that was conducted on an abandoned vessel in Stoney Grove. During the search on Sunday (September 11, 2022), one (1) .38 Revolver with five (5) .38 rounds of ammunition, two (2) Glock Pistols 9mm with fifteen (15) 9mm rounds of ammunition and one (1) .45 Glock Pistol with fifty-seven (57) .48 rounds of ammunition were found.

To date, twelve (12) illegal firearms have been taken into Police custody.