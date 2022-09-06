ILLEGAL FIREARM AND AMMUNITION SEIZED BY ST.KITTS POLICE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 5, 2022 (RSCNPF): An illegal firearm was taken into custody by the Police following a search that was conducted on a premises at Cardin Avenue. During the search on Friday (September 02, 2022), one (1) 45 Pistol with a magazine with five (5) .45 rounds of ammunition was found. The items were taken into custody along with an individual who lives on the premises.

To date, eight (8) illegal firearms have been taken into Police custody.