IF YOU RECEIVED PAP UNDER PM HARRIS LABOUR SAYS THEY WILL “EVALUATE YOUR HOME SITUATION”- GET READY FOR LABOUR’S PAP INSPECTORS/EVALUATORS IF THEY ARE ELECTED

(Saturday July 9th, 2022) PLP Press Release – People on the PAP have been given notice that their ‘situation will be evaluated’ as Terrance Drew prepares to throw recipients off the programme.

Labour’s plans could see inspectors snooping on the poor, elderly and most vulnerable in society to determine if they’re deserving of a welfare payment.

The PAP scheme was introduced in 2018 by PLP Prime Minister Timothy Harris and currently sees people receive $500 per month to support them buy food and pay essential bills.

While the PLP have announced they will increase PAP payments from September 1st, Labour’s Drew has put thousands of people at risk of losing their monthly payments – and opened them up to a humiliating inspection.

A PLP spokesman said, “Terrance Drew would have the elderly and vulnerable quaking with fear that his inspectors may ask for personal information in their attempt to take their PAP payments off them. He doesn’t understand the PAP and the support it provides the poorest in society – and that’s why he wants to scrap it, leaving the most vulnerable out in the cold.

“Only a vote for the PLP will protect and increase the PAP; while Labour will end the existing PAP programme.”