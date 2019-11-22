Iconic Artist Shinehead Honored Ahead of New Music Release ‘Never Had a Dream Come True’

Shinehead was honored as a “GameChanger” by International Reggae Day (IRD) on July 1 for his lifelong music contributions from “Jamrock 2 Hip Hop.” The immensely talented entertainer, who has left an indelible mark on Reggae, Dancehall, R&B and Hip Hop music, was overjoyed by the accolade. Often unsung, Shinehead’s impact and music catalogue deservingly garnered celebration.

As an honoree, Shinehead was interviewed and featured during the 24-hour global event across IRD and partnering international platforms for a 2 hour performance via his Kingston 12 sound system, alongside DJ Papalotl. Between chanting, singing and DJing his fiery sound, the amazing Shinehead delivered an unforgettable, explosive set. His commemorative appearance was nicely positioned in the company of an amazing line up of fellow honorees, artists, DJs and panels.

When asked about his IRD honors, the charismatic artist responded melodically in a sung voice note and Phil Collins rendition, “I’ve been waiting on this moment for all my life, Oh Lord.”

Shinehead’s illustrious career has yielded an impressive resume of hit music with staples like “Jamaican in New York,” “Strive,” “Collie Weed,” “Golden Touch” and many more boldly lining sound system dub boxes, dancehalls, mixes, music lover playlists and radio. With an unyielding legacy in the spaces of Reggae, Dancehall, R&B and Hip Hop, the unprecedented music style of Shinehead has garnered both underground and mainstream success. And the singer’s recent honors aren’t all that’s heating up summer.

Notably, Shinehead and Kingston 12 nabbed a July residency on Jamrock Radio, which kicked off on International Reggae Day. An offshoot and brainchild of Damian Jr. Gong Marley’s famed Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise, where Kingston 12 has performed since its 2014 launch, Jamrock Radio wows scores of international fans with curated programming of the cruise’s famed DJ allstars. As if the July kick off couldn’t get any hotter for the legendary Shinehead, Kingston 12 also graced Sound Chat Radio, the powerhouse station of international Caribbean entertainment stalwarts Irish and Chin, on International Reggae Day.

Always affording listeners with the ultimate entertainment experience on their syndicated bi-weekly radio shows, Shinehead and Kingston 12 have been staying quite busy amidst these trying times. Further, Shinehead’s intermittent freestyles over infectious riddims during bi-weekly radio shows keep fans, DJs, selectors and sound systems alike craving more.

“Duty calls,” claims Shinehead as he refers to his July 24 digital (August 5 vinyl) release of his new song “Never Had a Dream Come True” on the award-winning U.K. Peckings imprint, which has scored hit releases from the likes of Bitty McLean, Lady Lex, Gappy Ranks, Courtney John and Tarrus Riley, among an impressive roster of others.

Classic Shinehead comes to life as he injects “Never Had a Dream Come True” with his unparalleled brand of raw Reggae Soul. From the moment the nostalgic riddim drops, the vocal magic happens.

“Never Had a Dream Come True” is available on ALL digital platforms 07/24.