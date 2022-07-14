“I KNOW THE ISSUES AND CONCERNS OF CONST#4 BECAUSE I LIVE THEM EVERYDAY!”- KENDALE LIBURD PASSIONATE ABOUT CORRECTING OR ADDRESSING ISSUES AND CONCERNS HE LIVES EVERYDAY IN CONST #4

(Thursday July 14th, 2022) The exciting, vibrant, innovative and creative young candidate for the Dr. Hob. Timothy Harris led Peoples Labour Party in Const #4 Mr Kendale Liburd has declared that he is passionate about addressing the concerns and issues of the constituency#4 because he lives them everyday . Liburd brings a passionate exciting action oriented approach to the pursuance of his vision for his hometown constituency#4. At the Official Opening of his PLP Peoples Vision Center in Const#4 Liburd declared “I won’t hide. I won’t be absent. Because I’m a son of our soil, a native of our land, and a child of our community. And I am passionate about our home here in Const#4!” “Some people have said I am too passionate. To that I say, when we have had years of uncaring representation, my passion is just what we need.I am passionate about delivering what I know what our constituency needs. All my life I have walked our roads, lived in our homes, gone to our schools, played on our fields,supported our local businesses and worked in our community.” Liburd continued ” I teach in our community, at the Old Road community centre. So, when I say I am passionate about helping every child in number#4 to higher the education they deserve – you can believe me. Because I am already at work, right here.” The former National Footballer Liburd while delivering an adrress at the Opening of the PLP’s PEOPLES VISION CENTER in Const#4 Liburd said “We need to improve our schools and support our teachers. We need to do more for our famers and fishers. So that they have the tools and help needed to make a good living and feed our community.” He continued “We need to fix our roads. So that no one is forced to make a dangerous journey just to go to work, or to the shops or to school.” “These are just some of the issues I will fight to fix. We can do it. We can restore number 4. But it will take all of your support and the hard work of a real local representative,” he concluded