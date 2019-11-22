“I AM FOCUSED ON PROTECTING OUR PEOPLE,” DECLARES PM HARRIS AS HE LEADS YET ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT ON POPULAR TALK SHOW

(Saturday April 18th, 2020):- PM Harris has led yet another public engagement on the popular Weekly Radio Show Inside the News on WINN FM with veteran Journalist/BroadCaster Clive Bacchus . PM Harris was very ably supporter by our much loved and highly regarded Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws as they continued their efforts in successfully leading the Fight Against COVID-19 in St.Kitts-Nevis .

A wide range of public interest matters were discussed candidly by PM Harris . “My main aim,” says PM “is to take St. Kitts and Nevis to a stronger, safer and healthier place to realize the promised future of prosperity “. PM Harris dismissed the opposition generated and fuelled election talk and stated ” There is no constitutional imperative to call an election and imperiled and do harm to our people. Health comes first and must be the focus . For now I am focused on protecting my people from COVID -19. There will be ample time to talk politics but right now we must unite to win the war against the pandemic. That’s my priority,” says PM Harris

St.Kitts–Nevis has stood out as one of the regional leaders in the fight against COVID-19 having planned and instituted programmes to deal with the pandemic well in advance of many regional counterparts . Not only was St.Kitts-Nevis the last Sovereign State in the region to record a confirmed case they are currently now of a very few states that have not had a hospitalized case or death. There has been 14 confirmed cases all of which have been either imported or import related.