HUNDREDS OF YOUTH ACROSS ST. KITTS TO CELEBRATE EXPLORERS’ DAY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 15, 2020 (SKNIS): Hundreds of young people across St. Kitts will attend school on Thursday sporting their Explorers Club uniforms in celebration of what is being dubbed Explorers’ Day.



The leadership of the Explorers Clubs has received support from parents, members of the Independence Committee, and officials in the Ministry of Education for September 17, 2020, to be designated Explorers Day.



Though not an official activity on the Independence Calendar, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty, has formally obtained the necessary approval for the children to attend school wearing their uniforms.

According to the Founder and Explorers Clubs Coordinator, Inspector Rosemary Isles-Joseph, Independence Day and the military parade were occasions the children looked forward to annually.

“Every year, they participate in the Independence Parade and they look forward to that. However, because there is no parade this year, the children felt sad. We wanted to motivate the children so we came up with the idea of having Explorers’ Day on the 17th where they’ll be able to wear their uniforms to school. So now, the children are really hyped up over wearing their Explorers uniforms, and even teachers and parents have expressed excitement,” Inspector Isles-Joseph explained.

Unlike on Independence Day when the children parade in their formal grey uniforms, for Explorers’ Day they will wear their club T-shirt and a khaki skirt or pant. Each club is represented by a different coloured shirt. Inspector Isles-Joseph added that the activity will also help to raise the interest of other children and parents in the clubs and attract new members.

The Tabernacle Explorers and Dieppe Bay Explorers who were preparing for their official launch at the time of the implementation of a State of Emergency, will also be wearing their uniforms this week. To close the day, the St. Peters Explorers Club will host a concert on Thursday evening in which other clubs are expected to attend and participate.