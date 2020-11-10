How to infuse your Thanksgiving Dinner with Cannabis

A special holiday like Thanksgiving requires a unique dinner plan along with the multi-day prepared classic meal. The traditional Thanksgiving dinner includes the all-time favorites, roasted turkey with stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, veggies, cranberry sauce, and pie, plus food that reflect regional or cultural heritage.

We have already seen many states in the United States getting a ‘green light’ to legalize weed. People are now getting interested in trying different Cannabis-infused dishes- which makes the upcoming holiday an occasion to indulge! The Thanksgiving dinner with Cannabis infused meals seems like the perfect day to make it a high holiday!

Before preparing the meals

Before diving into the preparation of dishes, it is essential to note a few things while dealing with Cannabis with meals.

Ensure that all guests are informed and on board with the Cannabis-infused Thanksgiving dinner plans.

Avoid eating Cannabis on an empty stomach or mixing Cannabis and alcohol as these can intensify their effects on the mind and body.

Microdose all individual dishes to avoid overconsumption and other side effects and help your guests pace themselves. One to five mg of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) or CBD (cannabidiol) per dish is recommended for usage. It is also recommended to check the strength of the infused ingredients before adding them to the dishes.

Decarboxylating or Decarbing the Cannabis flower before adding them to the dishes is another important step. As raw Cannabis would not have any desired psychedelic effects, this step will help avoid poor potency and taste. It is also essential to identify strains of Cannabis that are good for consumption, like the White Runtz, diablo, or Candyland strains, among many. The chemical elements in Cannabis get activated when heated at a certain temperature. The heating converts the naturally present THCA in raw Cannabis flowers into THC, which gives a high.

To Decarb the Cannabis, place the Cannabis buds on a baking tray lined with parchment paper into a preheated oven (to 245℉). Keep the buds in the oven for about 30 to 40 minutes. Gently remove and shake the tray every 10 minutes to mix the Cannabis and ensure even exposure to heat. After the stipulated time, take out the Cannabis and allow them to cool.

Source: Pixabay

As we are familiar with the steps to follow, and before delving into the Cannabis-infused Thanksgiving meals, let us take a look at how to make the Canna-butter and Cannabis Oil.

Cannabutter and Cannabis Oil Recipe

Using olive oil, butter, and mash potatoes is a regular thing in a Thanksgiving dinner meal. This year, try upgrading the butter or oil with a slight concentration of Cannabis.

Ingredients

1 Cup Butter or any oil of your choice

7-10 grams of coarsely ground Decarboxylated Cannabis

1 Cup Water

Process

Add the butter/oil and water together in a saucepan and cook on low heat until the butter melts.

Add the ground Cannabis to the mixture and stir. Cook it for 3 hours, stirring occasionally. Once done, let the mixture cool and ensure it doesn’t solidify.

Strain the mixture in a bowl and allow it to settle to room temperature. The Canna-butter is ready for your dishes.

Thanksgiving Meal Recipes

The Canna-butter or the Cannabis oil can be used in almost every Thanksgiving recipe mentioned below to give it a perfect Cannabis touch!

Cannabis-infused Gravy

Ingredients

1/4 cup skimmed fat

1/4 cup flour

2 cups juices from a roasted turkey along with broth and water

1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper

1 tbsp Cannabis butter

Process

Place the skimmed fat in a huge pot over medium heat.

Allow the fat to melt gradually, and then sprinkle on the all-purpose flour.

Stir both regularly with a wooden spoon until the fat and flour mix well. Stir for another 2-3 minutes.

Pour in the drippings leisurely into the roux until the liquids get fully integrated into the mix.

Simmer until it reaches the desired consistency—season with salt, pepper, and 1 tbsp of Cannabis butter.

Cannabis-Infused Turkey

The Thanksgiving turkey is generally the most important dish for the day. When making a Cannabis topped turkey, you can innovate the usual turkey recipe by adding butter or oil in the basting process. Make sure to use olive oil with around 3 tsp of Cannabis-infused when you baste the turkey.

Source: Pixabay

Cannabis-Infused Mashed Potatoes

Thanksgiving without mashed potatoes is incomplete. Make it yummier with your homemade Cannabis-infused butter.

Ingredients

six medium boiled potatoes, peeled and cubed

½ cup warm milk

1 to 3 tsp Cannabutter

8 garlic cloves, crushed

¼ cup regular butter

Salt (as per taste)

Black pepper (to taste)

Process

Add milk, Cannabis butter, regular butter, and salt to the boiled potatoes.

Mash until they turn light and fluffy.

Add the crushed garlic.

Mix well and season it with black pepper.

Cannabis-Infused Cranberry Sauce

Ingredients

12 ounces of fresh cranberries

¾ cup golden brown sugar

½ teaspoon of lemon zest

1-2 teaspoons of Cannabis-infused coconut oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 stick cinnamon

Process

Rinse cranberries in cool water and add them along with sugar, orange zest, and cinnamon stick in a bowl and stir.

Heat the pan at medium temperature and cook for 10 to 15 minutes, frequently stir to ensure the sauce doesn’t burn.

Remove the cinnamon stick, turn off the heat, add in cannabutter and stir until fully combined.

Let the cranberry sauce come down to room temperature and serve.

Source: Pixabay

A Thanksgiving dinner is an auspicious and most awaited festive occasion where every person prepares the best and innovative dishes to make the day special. Infusing the Thanksgiving dinner meal with Cannabis will be a new way of celebrating the occasion and giving a new high and zing to it. Happy Thanksgiving to all!