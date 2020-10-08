HOTELS ON ST. KITTS AND NEVIS PREPARING TO WELCOME GUESTS BACK IN A SAFE ENVIRONMENT

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 07, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – In a build up to the reopening of the borders to international travelers from October 31, 2020, hotel operators on St. Kitts and on Nevis have been putting the necessary physical and other adjustments in place way in advance that will allow for the safe return of guests to their respective establishments.

Thehotel and hospitality sub-sectors in St. Kitts and Nevis were two of the sectors worst hit as a result of the economic fallout brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

OnTuesday (October 06) evening, during the virtual forum series Leadership Matters”, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said representatives of the National COVID-19 Task Force have been meeting regularly with hoteliers in an attempt to ensure all required health and safety protocols are being implemented.

“Since our announcement of the 31st October opening date, our Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws has been meeting with hoteliers and so far, the meetings have been very productive and constructive. I am advised that discussions have taken place with Park Hyatt, Marriott, Four Seasons, KOI at Hilton,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Theprime minister further noted that hotel operators are in the process of finalizing the list of on-compound services which they can safely provide to their guests and discussions are ongoing regarding access to selective excursions or tourist sites which visiting guests can safely access.

“Examples may include Brimstone Hill, Zipline, ATV Tours, Safari Tours, Romney Manor, Rainforest Tours, selective beaches. The list of course is not exhaustive,” Dr. Harris said.

PrimeMinister Harris further stated that his Government is anticipating a significant increase in arrivals of visitors and returning nationals between the months of November and December 2020.