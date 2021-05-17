Horsford’s Distributes Mother’s Day Food Hampers across the Federation

View Post

Over the Mother’s Day Weekend the Horsford’s Staff partnered with the St. Pauls United FC on St.Kitts and the Social Services Department on Nevis in another Food Hamper Give-Away across both islands . Scores of Food Hampers were delivered to deserving and hard working Single Mothers from throughout the federation.

The Football Club along with about a dozen members of staff came together on St.Kitts and brought good cheer, smiles and food and grocery packages to scores of worth and well deserving Single and other Mothers. Similarly on Nevis the staff at the Valu Mart store there journeyed across the lenght and breadth of the island to deliver food hampers to smiling , grateful mothers.

The Food Hamper give-away is a new inittiative of the Horsford’s Valu Mart social outreach programme which seeks to engage the communities across the federation in partnerships and activities that support social and community development, particularly during this COVID-19 Era .