HONOURABLE ISALEAN PHILLP SWORN IN AS JUNIOR MINISTER IN THE FEDERAL CABINET OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 29, 2022 (SKNIS): The Honourable Isalean Phillip, Senator in the National Assembly, was officially sworn in as Junior Minister in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities in the Federal Cabinet of St. Kitts and Nevis during a brief but significant ceremony on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Government House.Minister Phillip was administered the Oath of Office, the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Secrecy by His Lordship Patrick Thompson in front of the Governor-General, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, as well as several Cabinet Ministers including Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley; the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas; the Honourable Konris Maynard; Attorney-General, Senator, the Honourable Garth Wilkin; Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta and specially invited guests.Senator Phillip said that she is ready to serve in her new capacity as Junior Minister and thanked all for their tremendous support.“I would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement since the announcement of my appointment as Senator. It is really an honour for me to assume this role as Junior Minister with responsibilities for Youth Empowerment and Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities. I don’t take this appointment lightly and I aspire to do my best in bringing a youthful, gendered perspective to Cabinet decision-making and for advancing the work and effectiveness of the ministries and departments I work with,” said Minister Phillip.In 2013 Isalean was named OAS Scholar and received a scholarship to complete undergraduate studies. In 2016 she graduated summa cum laude from Saint Mary’s University with a B.A. Honours Degree in Political Science and International Development Studies with a minor in French. Subsequently, Isalean enrolled in a Master of Arts programme and completed vigorous research in Women & Gender Studies and Policy Development and Implementation. Her thesis research on the effectiveness of employment equity policies in Canadian Universities was published and awarded the 2018-19 Governor General’s Gold Medal for Academic Research Excellence in Canada.The Honourable Isalean Phillip will serve as the Junior Minister in the ministries that fall under the Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.