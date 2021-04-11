HON. SHAWN RICHARDS RE-ELECTED UNOPPOSED AS PAM ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Shawn K. RIchards has just been re-elected unopposed as the Political Leader of the People’s Action Movement at the annual CAUCUS aka Delegates Convention which is now taking place at the PAM Headquarters . PAM has single largest number of seats among all parties in the Federation including their coalition partners the PLP and the CCM. The three parties combined as Unity has been governing St.Kitts-Nevis in an exceptional manner over the last 6 years. Hon. Jonel Powell ,Hon. Lindsay Grant and the Hon. Eugene Hamilton were also all re-elected unopposed to the positions of Chairman and Deputy Political Leaders respectively .

Danielle E Warner was elected the New Deputy Chairperson replacing Jacqueline Howell and Delwayne Delaney was elected the Public Relations Officer replacing Jonelle Rawlins.

Azard Gumbs, Charles Morton all retained their positions as Treasurer and Assistant General-Secretary respectively. Natasha Grey remains the Party’s General Secretary .

The Full executive is:

Jonel Powell – Chairman

Shawn Richards – Political Leader

Lindsay Grant and Eugene Hamilton – Deputy Political Leaders

Danielle Warner – Deputy Chairperson

Natasha Grey- General Secretary

Azard Gumbs – Assistant General Secretary

Charles Morton – Treasurer

Delwayne Delaney – PRO

The new executive will be ratified and this afternoons 55th Convention slated for a 3pm Start at the Sandy Point Playfield .