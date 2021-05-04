Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Interview on WSB-TV Atlanta

BASSETERRE (4th May, 2021): The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports appeared on WSB-TV Atlanta’s Daily 2 for an interview with host Shannon Walshe.



In the interview, Minister Grant and Walshe discussed some of the highlights visitors to St. Kitts can expect to see, like Brimstone Hill Fortress, the ongoing Five-Day Getaway promotion with deals from the Park Hyatt St. Kitts, St. Kitts Marriott and Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and the Federation’s safety and low COVID rates. The segment in partnership with WSB-TV Atlanta will serve to generate support for the non-stop Delta flights that will begin flying to St. Kitts on June 5th. WSB-TV is an ABC-affiliated station and has led in news ratings in Atlanta since its debut.