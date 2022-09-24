HON. KONRIS MAYNARD HEADS OFF ISLAND AGAIN. TRAVELLING TO CONFERENCE IN ROMANIA

Basseterre, St. Kitts, (September 23, 2022 ): Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), the Honourable Konris Maynard, is among the Federation’s delegation travelling to Romania for the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) upcoming quadrennial Plenipotentiary Conference from September 26 to October 14, 2022. The Plenipotentiary Conference is a key event in the world where ITU member states decide on the future role of the organization in the development of information and communication technologies (ICTs) worldwide.

Honourable Maynard stated that “We are excited among the Caribbean leaders because we have an opportunity to elect for the first time one of our Caribbean counterparts from the Bahamas to sit at one of the higher levels of the ITU and so we are collecting support around the candidacy in the Bahamas.”“This is an opportunity for the Caribbean and St. Kitts and Nevis to have a stronger voice and stronger representation at the highest levels of telecommunications in our globe,” said the Honourable Minister. Among the delegation attending the Plenipotentiary Conference are the Permanent Secretary for ICT Mrs Cherylean Maynard-Pemberton and two technical officers