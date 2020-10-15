Hon. Eric Evelyn tables first bill in National Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 15, 2020) — Parliamentary representative for Nevis 10 Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Environment and Cooperatives in the government of St. Kitts and Nevis, has introduced his first bill in the National Assembly.

Mr. Evelyn, who was sworn in as a member of the Federal Cabinet on June 14, 2020, moved a motion to introduce the National Conservation and Environmental Management Bill, 2020 for its first reading in the house of assembly on October 15, 2020. The motion was seconded by Hon. Alexis Jeffers, parliamentary representative for Nevis 11.

The bill provides for environmental management, conservation and sustainable use and development of biodiversity, natural resources, and the natural and cultural heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Mr. Evelyn, who also serves as a senior minister in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), told the Department of Information that tabling his first piece of legislation as a Federal minister was a moment of distinction.

“It was an exceptionally proud moment for me to introduce my first bill in the National Assembly as a Federal parliamentarian. I feel humbled, honoured and privileged. This is a major step for me as I commence my journey as the Federation’s chief champion of the conservation and management of our environment,” he said.

Minister Evelyn said he looks forward to the second reading and debating of the bill, and its safe passage into the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis.