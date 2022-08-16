HON. DR. DENZIL DOUGLAS SWORN IN AS CHIEF DIPLOMAT TO REPRESENT THE FEDERATION OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS. NO WORD ON US VISA STATUS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 15, 2022: On August 13, 2022, the Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas was sworn in as a Minister of the Government of Saint Christopher and Nevis in the new Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew Administration.



Dr. Douglas, the elected representative for Constituency Number 6, will take up the portfolio of Minister of Foreign Affairs. The subjects include Foreign Affairs, Foreign and Joint Missions, Regional and International Organizations, Conferences and Protocol and United Nations Agencies. The Departments include the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Overseas Missions.



Dr. Douglas also holds the portfolio for the Ministry of Economic Development, International Trade, Investment, Industry and Commerce, which includes the Department of Industry and Commerce, International Trade Secretariat, CARICOM Affairs, Bureau of Standards and St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency. The subjects include Regional and International Trade, Trading Organizations, World Trade Organization (WTO), European Union, Free Trade Area of the Americas (FTAA) Matters, CARICOM Affairs, Commerce and Domestic Trade, Industries including Industrial Estates, Import and Export Control Vendors and E-Commerce.



With a wealth of knowledge and experience, having served as the Federation’s longest-serving Prime Minister (1995-2015) in the region, Dr. Douglas will lead the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency to attract newer and more diversified forms of investments to St. Kitts and Nevis.

It is unclear however if Dr. Douglas US Visa has been reissued or reinsated. In Janaury of 2015 then Secretary of State John Kerry issued a letter to then Prime Minister Douglas that his US Visa had been revoked. This was later confirmed via US Officials who told WINN FM’s Ken Richards that Douglas’ US VISA had been revoked after a long process.

According to Department of Homeland Security , “Former Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Douglas, had his visa to enter the United States revoked in January 2015. …………………….”

In an article appearing in the Jamaica Observer newspaper, dated March 18, 2015– “Report: US Confirms revocation of Denzil Douglas’ diplomatic visa.”

“Contrary to denials by the former prime minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Douglas, that his United States diplomatic visa had been revoked prior to last month’s general elections, US officials have reportedly confirmed that the revocation was part of a gradual process, although not done deliberately to coincide with the election campaign,” the Jamaica Observer stated.