Home Going Service for Former Matron Sylvia Garnette to be held on Saturday, April 24th

Sylvia Mary Agatha Garnette

OCTOBER 5, 1929 – APRIL3, 2021

The Home Going Service for Sylvia Garnette will be held on Saturday, April 24th at 11:00am EST at the First Baptist Church Longwood. If you would like to attend in person, due to COVID restrictions, you are limited by the safety protocols of wearing a mask, social distancing and minimizing crowds – all must adhere to the guidelines. There is a live streaming video link below that will be available from 10:00am on April 24th, if you intend on attending virtually. The viewing will be from 10:00am EST at the First Baptist Church Longwood.

Information regarding the home going arrangements is as follows:

Home Going Service Church First Baptist Church Longwood

891 E. State St. Rd 434

Longwood, FL 32750

Tel: (407) 339-3817 Funeral Home Baldwin-Fairchild

Oaklawn 5000 County Rd

46A Sanford, FL 32771

Tel: (407) 322-4263

Obituary: Sylvia Garnette Obituary – Sanford, FL (dignitymemorial.com) Live Stream Service: HOME | Fbclongwood https://www.fbclongwood.org/live In lieu of flowers or other expressions of love, the family humbly asks that your gifts or donations be made to First Baptist Church Longwood in memory of Sylvia Garnette. Following the service, please do not convene in crowds for everyone’s safety due to COVID protocols. If making travel arrangements, review government guidelines to confirm eligibility to travel and stay at a hotel, as guidance is updated frequently. Please travel safely and be mindful of protecting yourself and others. In acknowledgement of your remarkable kindness, the family of the late Sylvia Garnette wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the outpouring of love and support throughout this time of grief.