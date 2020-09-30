HMS Medway returns against wishes of VI Gov’t

British Royal Navy patrol ship to remain in Territory for a month

WEST END, Tortola, VI- The United Kingdom (UK) navy vessel, HMS Medway, has returned to the Virgin Islands to assist with border security, even though against the wishes of the Virgin Islands Government who had insisted that the UK’s assistance could have been channelled to another aspect of border surveillance.

The vessel was seen in the Sir Francis Drake Channel in the Cox Heath area this morning, September 30, 2020.

The HMS Medway is a British Royal Navy patrol ship, designed for counter-piracy, anti-smuggling, fishery protection and border patrol.

According to the Governor’s Office, the vessel will remain in the Territory until the end of October and work alongside the RVI Police Force and other members of the Joint Task Force to support patrols and temporary radar arrangements in place.

Embattled outgoing Governor Augustus J. U. Jaspert, who has been under strong criticisms for his insensitive comments about slavery reparations and the preserving of names of landmarks in honour of persons who perpetrated slavery and evil acts against inhabitants of the Caribbean, has acknowledged that his insistence to bring the UK navy to patrol the VI borders were against the will of the people of the VI to handle their own affairs.

