HISTORIC DAY FOR ST.KITTS-NEVIS AT UVI 2021 VIRTUAL COMMENCEMENT AS TWO NATIONALS SELECTED AS STUDENT SPEAKERS

The 2021 Commencement at the University of the Virgin Islands was a very special event for St.Kitts-Nevis where in the second virtual commencement ceremony, both of the student speakers were Kittitians.

The University of the Virgin

Islands conferred over 300 degrees earned by graduates in the Class of 2021 during an online ceremony for graduates from the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix, the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas and the UVI extension campus, the University

of St. Martin on St. Martin.

Renowned Reverend Dr. Raphael

G. Warnock, U.S. senator gave the keynote address. The University bestow upon him the honorary degree – Doctor of Humane Letters.

Esteemed jurist, outstanding

public servant, and consummate humanitarian, the Honorable Wilma A. Lewis, chief judge for the District Court of the Virgin Islands presented him with the honorary degree – Doctor of Laws.

Exemplar of leadership, meticulous guide, and quiet force

of excellence, Alexander A. Moorhead, Jr., UVI Board Chair Emeritus, was honored with a Doctor of Humane Letters degree at this year’s ceremony.

Kittitian Xuxa Garroden spoke on behalf of the Class of 2021 after being selected the student speaker from the Kean Campus. Garroden is graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. Another Kitttitian student Kelvina Salters, the Class of 2021 speaker selected from the Sheen Campus, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Science

and a minor in political science.

