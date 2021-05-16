HISTORIC DAY FOR ST.KITTS-NEVIS AT UVI 2021 VIRTUAL COMMENCEMENT AS TWO NATIONALS SELECTED AS STUDENT SPEAKERS
Get our headlines on WHATSAPP: 1) Save +1 (869) 665-9125 to your contact list. 2) Send a WhatsApp message to that number so we can add you 3) Send your news, photos/videos to times.caribbean@gmail.com
The 2021 Commencement at the University of the Virgin Islands was a very special event for St.Kitts-Nevis where in the second virtual commencement ceremony, both of the student speakers were Kittitians.
The University of the Virgin
Islands conferred over 300 degrees earned by graduates in the Class of 2021 during an online ceremony for graduates from the Albert A. Sheen Campus on St. Croix, the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas and the UVI extension campus, the University
of St. Martin on St. Martin.
Multiple social media sites
carried the event including :
YouTube –
https://www.youtube.com/user/UVIvideos
Facebook –
https://www.facebook.com/UVI.edu
Twitter
- https://twitter.com/uvi_edu
Renowned Reverend Dr. Raphael
G. Warnock, U.S. senator gave the keynote address. The University bestow upon him the honorary degree – Doctor of Humane Letters.
Esteemed jurist, outstanding
public servant, and consummate humanitarian, the Honorable Wilma A. Lewis, chief judge for the District Court of the Virgin Islands presented him with the honorary degree – Doctor of Laws.
Exemplar of leadership, meticulous guide, and quiet force
of excellence, Alexander A. Moorhead, Jr., UVI Board Chair Emeritus, was honored with a Doctor of Humane Letters degree at this year’s ceremony.
Kittitian Xuxa Garroden spoke on behalf of the Class of 2021 after being selected the student speaker from the Kean Campus. Garroden is graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. Another Kitttitian student Kelvina Salters, the Class of 2021 speaker selected from the Sheen Campus, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Social Science
and a minor in political science.
See more details on the virtual
commencement page – https://www.uvi.edu/virtualcommencement/.
http://www.virginislandsdailynews.com/news/local/uvi-class-of-2021-celebrate-graduation-together-alone-during-virtual-ceremony/article_c95ddd77-8db3-5ee2-b57e-9e32788643bc.html
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.