HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS OFFERS PRAYERS FOR THE PEOPLE OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ON THEIR 38TH INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 21, 2021 (SKNIS): His Holiness Pope Francis (Jorge Mario Bergoglio), Head of the Catholic Church and Sovereign of the Vatican City State, in a congratulatory message to Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, has offered prayerful best wishes for the Government and people on their 38th Anniversary of Independence.

“I send cordial greetings to Your Excellency and your fellow citizens on the occasion of the National Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis. With my prayers that the people of the Federation will ever dwell in prosperity and peace, I invoke upon the Nation the abundant blessings of Almighty God,” His Holiness wrote.

The Apostolic Nunciature (Holy See – Vatican Embassy) said it avails itself of the opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation of Saint Kitts and Nevis the assurances of its highest consideration.