HIS EXCELLENCY THE GOVERNOR-GENERAL ATTENDS DEPARTMENT OF CULTURE AWARDS CEREMONY

On Friday last, 26th February, 2021, a special ceremony was held at Upper Market Street, Basseterre, St Kitts to honour three (3) personalities namely Mr James “barman” Hanley MH, of Harmonites Hitters Basketball Fame and a community organizer, Mr Michael “Mick” Stokes Heyliger MH, an outstanding musical composer and performer and Mr Everton “Jabou” Dolphin of Jabou’s Hideaway.

Among those present at the Ceremony were His Excellency The GovernorGeneral Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG,CVO,QC,JP,LL.D, himself a resident of Market Street, Dr The Rt Excellent and Rt Hon Sir Kennedy Simmonds, National Hero, First Prime Minister and former Representative of Central Basseterre, Constituency No. 2 (which includes Market Street, Soho, Dorset and its environs) and the Hon. Jonel Powell, JP, the Minister of Education and Culture and present Central Basseterre Constituency Representative. Also present were the 2003 IAAF World Champion Sprint Icon Kim Collins and Mrs Collins and family.

The three (3) Awardees were presented plaques by the Hon Minister and all expressed appreciation with a riveting impromptu performance by Mick Stokes of one of his many calypsos. The other cultural presentations included dancers, poetry extolling the memory of Samuel’s Big Drum of Market Street and drumming by Royd Phipps MH, Drumming Specialist of the Department of Culture and Sylvester’s Masquerades.

Many residents of the area were present, and the Department of Culture presentations were enjoyed by all.

Government House

Basseterre, Saint Kitts

March 1, 2021