His Excellency Dr. Norgen Wilson Accredited as the Non-Resident Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, March 14, 2023 [Press Secretary, PMO]: His Excellency Dr. Norgen Maxwell Wilson has been officially received by the President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, as the new non-resident Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.



His Excellency Dr. Wilson presented his Letter of Credentials earlier today in an official ceremony with the President and other Government dignitaries.



Venezuela has reiterated its commitment to strengthen its friendly relations with the peoples of the Caribbean.



In a social media post President Maduro stated “Always pleased to receive a brotherly people, today represented by Norgen Maxwell Wilson, who handed me his Credentials as Ambassador of San Cristobal and Nieves, in Venezuela. Welcome to the Homeland of Bolivar and Chavez! Following the union of our countries.”



His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Norgen Wilson will be tasked to represent and protect the interests of the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, coordinate the implementation of the foreign policy priorities of the Federation, promote and maintain diplomatic and friendly relations, undertake the coordination of consular matters and services, and explore avenues for trade promotion, as well as educational opportunities for the people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, among others duties.

His Excellency Ambassador Norgen Wilson and Venezuela’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil