High winds rock VI; Overnight showers loom

Small Craft Advisory remains in effect

ROAD TOWN, Tortola, VI – The Virgin Islands can expect some amount of occasional showers tonight, February 17, 2021, brought about by a strengthening high-pressure system (wind) that will continue to be a dominant feature affecting conditions across the area.

This is according to the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) in a weather forecast, which noted that moisture embedded within the high wind flow is expected to trigger quick and brief showers over the area.

Meanwhile, the DDM said elevated and hazardous seas conditions will persist for the next 24 hrs and for the rest of the evening, with evening weather forecasted to be occasionally cloudy with a 60% percent or a moderate chance of showers.

“Winds are forecasted to be East at 22 to 37 km/h or 14 to 23 mph, with possible gusts up to 59 km/h or 37 mph and seas: 2.4 to 3.1 meters or 8 to 10 feet with northeasterly swells up to 1.8 m or 6 feet,” triggering a high surf and small craft advisory, according to the forecast.

