HEALTH SECTOR IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS WILL BE AT ITS STRONGEST EVER POST COVID-19, SAYS PRIME MINISTER HARRIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 12, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The investments being made in the health sector by the Team Unity administration to help manage and contain the spread of COVID-19 in St. Kitts and Nevis will further strengthen the delivery of healthcare in the Federation long after the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris when he addressed the nation during his press conference on Tuesday, August 11 at the NEMA Headquarters.

“The health sector will have a legacy coming after this COVID-19 pandemic where it will be at the strongest place it ever was in terms of its ability to deliver suitable care to every citizen and resident,” Prime Minister Harris said.

Dr. Harris added that investments such as ventilators and much improved support systems made in response to COVID-19 will form part of the legacy benefits.

“We have invested, for example, significantly in augmenting the number of ambulances which will be available to the health sector in part in order to ensure rapid response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly if a worst case scenario was to emerge. But even thereafter, it means that we could more strategically assign our ambulances to be of quicker and better support throughout St. Kitts and Nevis,” the prime minister said.

TheTeam Unity Government has committed to the construction of a new modern general hospital that will significantly enhance the provision of health services and treatment for patients.

PrimeMinister Harris said their goal is to ensure St. Kitts and Nevis’ health sector becomes the model for the entire Caribbean.

“Iam very pleased by the successes we have had in the health sector and in the next five years, we will make our health services in St. Kitts and Nevis the model in the entire region. We are going to be improving the range and quality of services that are available for those who need them in St. Kitts and Nevis. So, I have a very optimistic view about our ability to deliver substantially improved healthcare to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. Harris added.

In June of this year, the Government opened the new Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle that has been providing high quality services to the people of Tabernacle and the surrounding communities.