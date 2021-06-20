Health PS Dr Stapleton-Harris commends nurses administering vaccines on Saturdays

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 20, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — A top Ministry of Health official is commending members of the nursing fraternity for the role they have been playing since February this year when the Covid-19 vaccine rollout commenced, by administering the vaccine on Saturdays to citizens and residents of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the nurses and the nurse practitioners who are at all the health centres, and who commit their time and invest in their Saturdays in coming here to administer the vaccines to persons,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris.

The Permanent Secretary made the remarks on Saturday June 19 at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle, where she had joined Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris in encouraging persons who had come to be vaccinated.

“We are gratefully appreciative of their actions, and we are significantly indebted to them,” said Dr Stapleton-Harris. “They did not have to be here, but they chose to be here, and we are grateful for that. The aim, of course, is to ensure that persons are facilitated and accommodated at all the health centres, at a time that is convenient for them.”

Facilitating the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle on Saturdays is Nurse Norine Gabriel, assisted by Cuban-trained Nurse Vivien Greene-Simon. For the fact that Nurse Greene-Simon speaks fluent Spanish, a number of Spanish speakers come to the healthcare facility on Saturdays.

“The nurses would have made themselves available and we are grateful and we trust that people are aware of this, and that they will come out and be vaccinated, and protect each other, protect the country, protect their loved ones, protect the family, protect the fraternity – and that is the health fraternity,” observed Dr Stapleton-Harris.

While the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health was at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle, Officer in charge of the Tabernacle Fire Station, who also oversees the Sandy Point Fire Station, Fire Sub Station Officer Davron Clarke, presented himself for the second dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Permanent Secretary Dr Stapleton-Harris joined Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and Officer in charge of the Tabernacle Police Station, Sergeant Simeon Liburd in congratulating Fire Sub Station Officer Davron Clarke for joining their ranks – fully vaccinated.