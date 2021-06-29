HEALTH MINISTER BYRON-NISBETT COMMENDS THE EFFORTS OF THE GOVERNMENT IN THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 AS RESOLUTION IS PASSED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 29, 2021 (SKNIS): While making a presentation at Monday’s (June 28, 2021), Emergency Sitting of the National Assembly, the Hon. Akila Byron-Nisbett, Minister of Health, supported the Resolution to extend the State of Emergency (SOE) in St. Kitts and Nevis until December 31, 2021. Minister Byron- Nisbett commended the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and referred to the SOE as a necessary tool to equip the government in their successful fight against COVID-19.

“Over the past year, we have been in a fierce battle against an invincible but deadly enemy. This enemy has caused great havoc across the globe; it has even brought great nations to their knees. Here in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis over the past year, we were fortunate enough to have been spared the ravages of this virus due to our expert handling of the crisis. We were one of the last nations on the face of the Earth to have the virus enter our shores due to the early closure of our borders last year and our strict screening and entry protocols,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett.

Minister Byron-Nisbett further stated that the containment of the COVID-19 virus and the government’s public education campaign greatly assisted in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic across the Federation. The Minister of Health commented on the ongoing vaccination efforts and stressed the science-based evidence that shows the effectiveness of vaccination against COVID-19.

She commended the country’s vaccination roll-out programme.

“This degree of vaccine coverage is commendable as it is a known fact that based on scientific evidence that having a high percentage of our population vaccinated will offer significant protection of the majority of our population. The science tells us that the vaccine helps to significantly reduce the risk of transmission of the virus, helps to prevent severe disease and hospitalization and it is our best defense in the fight for our life if we do get infected,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett.

As of Tuesday 29th, June, 2021, 40, 615 total doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered representing 69.1 % of the target adult population. 17, 784 persons had received their second jab totaling 53.8 percent of the target adult population. 46.2 percent are yet to receive their second shot, which will achieve the herd immunity of 70 percent of adult population.

The Resolution of the National Assembly made under section 19(3) of Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order to extend the State of Emergency until December 31, 2021, was seconded by the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Parliamentary Representative for Nevis Nine (9). The Resolution to extend the State of Emergency (SOE) in St. Kitts and Nevis was successfully passed with overwhelming support from the Government’s side.